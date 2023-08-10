"Ronaldo pull is insane," "Unreal influence" - Fans react as US media giants reportedly acquire rights to telecast Saudi Pro League

Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo on Twitter have reacted excitedly to news of FOX Sports acquiring the media rights to broadcast the Saudi Pro League in the USA.

According to World Soccer Talk on Twitter, FOX's agreement with the league will begin in the 2023-24 season. Saudi Arabia's top-flight action returns on Friday, August 11, with a clash between Al-Ahli and Al-Hazm.

The update is yet another fascinating development in what has been a tremendous summer for the league. Several players from Europe's top five leagues have already made their way to the Middle East, which has seemingly increased interest in the league.

Ronaldo was notably the first big name to make the move to the Saudi Pro League this year, joining Al-Nassr on a free transfer after parting ways with Manchester United. With viewers in the US also getting a chance to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in action, there seems to be plenty of excitement in the air.

One fan wrote on Twitter in response to FOX's agreement with the league:

“Ronaldo pull is insane”

Another drew a reference to Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami CF in the USA, tweeting:

“Messi is playing in America. Yet no American networks bought the rights of the MLS, but they bought the rights of the Saudi Pro League so everybody in America with a TV can watch Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT 🐐 play. Unreal influence.”

It's worth noting that FOX has rights to MLS TV, which will broadcast select games from Major League Soccer during the ongoing season (via World Soccer Talk). Apple TV's MLS Season Pass, meanwhile, will enable fans to watch every single game of the campaign.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

As mentioned earlier, multiple big names have made their way to Saudi Arabia from Europe this summer. The list includes Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Firmino, Kalidou Koulibaly, Jordan Henderson and Franck Kessie.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to Arab Club Champions Cup final as Saudi Pro League season nears

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the headlines recently thanks to his displays for Al-Nassr in the ongoing Arab Club Champions Cup.

The Portuguese superstar scored twice in the group stages before netting the opener in their quarterfinal clash against Raja CA. On Wendesday (August 9), he stepped up to convert a 75th-minute penalty to give his side a 1-0 win against Al-Shorta, which booked their place in the final.

Al-Nassr will meet Al-Hilal in the final at the King Fahd Stadium on Saturday, August 12. They are then scheduled to begin their 2023-24 Saudi Pro League campaign against Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard, on August 14.