Roy Keane believes Manchester United were right to part ways with error-prone star, makes claim about new signing's struggles

Roy Keane has insisted that Manchester United did the right thing by letting go of David de Gea. But he is also not happy with Andre Onana. Nonetheless, he believes that the Spaniard had to go after the mistakes he was making.

Speaking on the Stick To Football podcast, Keane first joked that Manchester United were wrong to let go of De Gea but quickly changed his tune and insisted that the decision had to be taken.

"No, I would have kept him [David de Gea]. Huge mistake letting him go. Can we not get him back? He's on a free. No, he had to go. He was making too many mistakes."

Talking about the new goalkeeper, Keane continued:

"Oh, not great. Obviously a really poor start. We talk about positions at any big club, goalkeeper at Manchester United is huge. David made mistakes, but he's (Onana) already made six or seven big mistakes that have led to goals."

United signed Onana for a reported €55 million in the summer from Inter Milan. The Cameroon star has not made the best of starts and has been leaking goals, leaving the Red Devils 10th in the Premier League table.

Peter Schmeichel not happy with Manchester United star

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has blasted Andre Onana for his performances at Old Trafford. He claims that the goalkeeper is making basic errors and is not making an effort to dive and move towards the ball.

He said on Premier League productions:

"The goalkeeper is not covering himself in glory in that one. My theory here is that he's just lifting up, he's not set enough. His arm is coming up to go down. As a goalkeeper, the practice is that you learn to dive along the ground for the ball, you don't go up to come down."

The Red Devils are back in action on October 21st, Saturday, when they host Sheffield United. The players are currently away on international duty as UEFA EURO 2024 and FIFA World Cup qualifiers are going on.