"Ruined my entire week" - Manchester United fans devastated as Casemiro gets suspended for Arsenal clash 

Manchester United fans were left devastated as Casemiro was ruled out of the clash against Arsenal on January 21 after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season. The Brazilian received a booking during the Premier League away clash against Crystal Palace.

The former Real Madrid man got into the referee's books for his challenge on Wilfried Zaha in the 80th minute of the game. He was already walking a tightrope with four yellow cards to his name.

He had previously been booked in the Premier League clashes against Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Manchester City.

According to FA's guide, 'Information for Players on Disciplinary Procedures', any player receiving five yellow cards before the halfway point of the season will be handed a one-match ban. The halfway-mark is considered to be at 19 matches.

Casemiro, one of United's most crucial cogs in recent games, now falls prey to the regulation. He will be a big miss for Erik ten Hag's team as they next make the trip to the Emirates.

United, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw at the Selhurst Park Stadium. Bruno Fernandes' goal in the 43rd minute gave the Red Devils the lead. Michael Olise, however, levelled proceedings with a goal in injury time of the second half.

A draw, coupled with Casemiro's forthcoming suspension, left the fans in a sour mood. Many bashed Erik ten Hag's decision to keep the central midfielder on the pitch despite a suspension lurking on him.

Others jokingly claimed that the former Real Madrid player didn't want his reputation ruined by in-form Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. Hence, he made the smart move to get booked.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the Manchester United midfield ace was booked against Palace:

Simon Collings @sr_collings Casemiro booked. He's out of the Arsenal game. Huge. Casemiro booked. He's out of the Arsenal game. Huge.

Andy Goldstein MBE @andygoldstein05 Said it all day. Why on earth was Casemiro EVER on the pitch Said it all day. Why on earth was Casemiro EVER on the pitch

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Casemiro ducking the Ødegaard test. Interesting. Casemiro ducking the Ødegaard test. Interesting.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @LJGLA_ That Casemiro booking has genuinely ruined my whole week That Casemiro booking has genuinely ruined my whole week

Frimpon @Frimpon 🏿 Casemiro didn’t wanna get spun at the Emirates I rate that Casemiro didn’t wanna get spun at the Emirates I rate that 👏🏿

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Casemiro has now received 5 yellow cards in the Premier League this season. He will miss the game against Arsenal.



Oh dear. 🟨 Casemiro has now received 5 yellow cards in the Premier League this season. He will miss the game against Arsenal.Oh dear. 🟨 https://t.co/OWN7S1Adwj

Joe Thomlinson @joethomlinson United been so, so sloppy second half. The yellow for Casemiro came from our own posession deep.



Really poor. 🤦🏼‍♂️ United been so, so sloppy second half. The yellow for Casemiro came from our own posession deep. Really poor. 🤦🏼‍♂️

Manchester United could cause Arsenal problems despite Casemiro's absence

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

While Casemiro's absence is certainly a huge loss for Manchester United, they could still pose a threat to Arsenal. Erik ten Hag's side, in fact, are the only team to defeat Mikel Arteta's team in the league this season.

Both teams head into the contest in a rich vein of form. The Gunners have won four out of their last five games and so have United.

Crystal Palace brought an end to the Red Devils' seven-game winning run across tournaments. Ten Hag's team will have the chance to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal with a win at the Emirates.

The Gunners have 47 points from 18 games while United have 39 from one game more. Manchester City lies between the two teams, with the same number of points as the Red Devils but from one game less.

Poll : 0 votes