"Ruining this PSG team" "He should leave" - Lionel Messi gets ripped apart for what he did after 2-0 Rennes defeat 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi endured the fans' wrath for his performance against Rennes at home in Ligue 1 on Sunday, March 19. The Parisians lost the game by a scoreline of 2-0 as Karl Toko Ekambi and Arnaud Kalimuendo scored for the visitors.

Messi had a lackluster performance during the game. The Parisians' No. 30 completed only two dribbles and lost possession of the ball a huge 25 times during the Ligue 1 clash.

His defensive work rate was also questionable as he didn't make a single clearance, block, or interception.

After the game, fans on Twitter ripped the Argentine apart for his performance. One fan claimed that the 35-year-old is ruining the team's harmony.

"Messi walked off the pitch while the whole PSG team was clapping to the fans. He’s ruining this PSG team."

Another fan shared his take on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract situation. The little magician is in the final months of his current contract with the Parisian club and is yet to agree on a renewal. One fan opined that the forward should leave as he wrote on Twitter:

"Disgusting club,no dreams, Ninja Turtle is yet protected by the country and Messi being end of the boos and whistles,small f*cking club,he should leave."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the former Barcelona man's performance during the Parisian club's loss against Rennes:

Messi is a fraud. PSG proved that. Surrounded by great players & he sucks. Rigged laliga, rigged world cup, HGH, 4 copa in 6 years. Is anything about him actually real? 6 league goals crashes out of CL & french cup. Bankrupts Barca & PSG both financially and as a team

Leo Messi did not greet the Ultras. The Argentine went straight to the locker room after the final whistle.

PSG attacker Hugo Ekitike reacted as Lionel Messi and co. lost against Rennes

French striker Hugo Ekitike came on as a substitute during the Ligue 1 clash against Rennes. The youngster, though, failed to find a breakthrough for his team.

Speaking after the match, Ekitike said:

"We are disappointed. I am the first disappointed with what we proposed today. We have to get back to work (...) If every time we lose a match we start to lower the arm, we will not achieve anything. We still have our points in advance, we have a title to go and we will do it. That's all."

With the likes of Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe present in the attack, Ekitike has seen chances few and far between to come by this season. He has played 26 matches, starting 10 of them.

Ekitike has scored four goals and has provided three assists. However, Neymar's absence due to an ankle injury might hand the youngster more chances to play a part in PSG's attack.

