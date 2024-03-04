“Running every single game for us”, “The best I’ve seen him” - Arsenal fans overjoyed by performance from 25-year-old in 6-0 win

Arsenal fans on social media have praised captain Martin Odegaard for his performance in their convincing Premier League win over Sheffield United.

The Gunners thrashed the Blades 6-0 at Bramall Lane on Monday, March 4, to keep pace with leaders Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City. They remain third in the standings, one point behind City and two behind the Reds.

Odegaard was one of the visitors' best performers on the night. The 25-year-old opened the scoring in the fifth minute and his imprints were all over most of his side's forays forward. He ended the match with a 90% pass completion rate on 93 attempts, four key passes and a big chance created.

The Norwegian also completed all three of his dribble attempts, while winning five duels and two fouls before being replaced by Thomas Partey in the 65th minute.

Arsenal fans on X (formerly Twitter) were extremely pleased with Odegaard's performance, with one of them tweeting:

"Odegaard is running every single game for us. He has been the best player in the world since Arteta made him a more controlling player."

Another supporter responded to a tweet asking who their Player of the Match was by writing:

"Odegaard. The best I’ve seen him"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Odegaard is currently in the midst of his best run of form of the season. The midfielder has scored twice and laid out three assists in his last four Premier League outings after recording four apiece in his first 20 league games.

Arsenal, meanwhile, ran riot against Sheffield after Odegaard's opener in a goal-laden first half.

They went 2-0 up in the 13th minute thanks to a Jayden Bogle own-goal before Gabriel Martinelli scored just two minutes later. Kai Havertz added a fourth in the 25th minute, while Declan Rice made it five with six minutes to go in the first half. Ben White then scored in the 58th minute to make it 6-0.

"We were in a good mood today" - Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard praises team after Sheffield United win

Martin Odegaard was pleased with the shift Arsenal put in on Monday. While Sheffield United are currently bottom of the Premier League with 13 points from 27 matches, the Norwegian stated that Bramall Lane is a tough venue to visit.

Odegaard said to Sky Sports after the match (as quoted by arseblog.news):

"We know it’s a tough place to come, so I think we’ve done really good from the start. We took control of the game. We know what their game is like. They want to play a lot of direct football and we had to be ready for that. And then, when we had the ball, we were in a good mood today and we created a lot.

"We scored the goals early on and kept on going from there. So, in the end, it was a solid and nice performance."

The Arsenal midfielder added that the team wanted to keep their recent run of form going. Mikel Arteta's men have won each of their seven Premier League matches since the turn of the year, defeating opponents by an aggregate score of 31-3.

"Definitely. We wanted to keep the momentum going. We’ve had some good games now in the league. We wanted to keep it up and we always want to start strong. Especially when you come to places like this, it can be a bit tricky if you don’t start well," Odegaard said.

Next up, Arsenal will welcome Brentford to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, March 9. A win in that fixture could potentially see them end the matchday atop the league standings with Manchester City visiting Liverpool the following day.