Ryan Reynolds sends classy message to Manchester United man after Wrexham friendly

Wrexham AFC owner Ryan Reynolds recently reached out to Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

The Hollywood star praised the shot-stopper for his response to the backlash following the incident with Wrexham striker Paul Mullin, as per The Guardian.

During Wrexham's 3-1 victory over a youthful United team in San Diego, Mullin suffered a punctured lung after a collision with Bishop. The fourth-choice United keeper was shown a yellow card, and he faced loud booing from the angry crowd for the remainder of the first half before being substituted at halftime.

The situation further escalated when Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson condemned Bishop's challenge as "reckless" and warned him to stay away from Wrexham. Reynolds expressed his support for Mullin on Twitter, stating (via Daily Mail):

"Paul Mullin puts his last drop of blood into everything he does. The entire Wrexham community is pulling for a speedy recovery."

However, Bishop took the initiative to apologize publicly and personally contacted Mullin, who reportedly harbours no ill feelings towards him. According to Daily Mail, this prompted Reynolds to personally message Bishop, commending him for his handling of the incident and extending well wishes for his future.

Following the incident, Mullin was pictured conversing with his teammates and club staff less than 24 hours after being discharged from the hospital. He expressed his gratitude to the medical team at UC San Diego Health:

"Discharged, Thank you to everyone at UC San Diego Health for the incredible care! Will keep everyone updated but rest and recover is the 1st step!"

Bishop set to leave Manchester United as Sunderland swoop in

Manchester United have agreed to part ways with their young goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, who is set to join Sunderland in the Championship. The Northern Echo (via The Sun) reports that the two clubs have already ironed out the details of the transfer, which will see Bishop become the Black Cats’ new deputy shot-stopper.

Bishop, who joined United from League One side Southend United in January 2020, never made his senior debut for the Red Devils despite impressing in the lower leagues. He will now hope to build his career at the Stadium of Light, where he will compete for a place in the starting lineup.

Although he did not play a match last season for Manchester United, he enjoyed a year on loan with Mansfield Town, where he played an impressive 53 games. In 49 League Two games, he conceded 52 goals and kept 14 clean sheets.