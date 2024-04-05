“S**t player” - Chelsea teammate writes hilarious message on Cole Palmer’s match ball after hat-trick vs Manchester United

Cole Palmer starred again for Chelsea as they beat Manchester United 4-3 at Stamford Bridge in an exhilarating Premier League clash on Thursday, April 4.

Conor Gallagher put the hosts 1-0 up in the fourth minute after scoring from a deflected cutback. Palmer then converted a penalty in the 19th minute after Marc Cucurella was fouled in the box by Antony. Alejandro Garnacho (34') and Bruno Fernandes (39') then restored parity for Manchester United.

The Red Devils appeared to have completed the comeback when they took the lead in the 67th minute through Garnacho's second goal of the game. However, despite leading until the ninth minute of stoppage time, Manchester United lost.

Cole Palmer scored a penalty in the 100th minute after Diogo Dalot fouled Noni Madueke in the box. He then completed his hat-trick and Chelsea's comeback via a deflected shot from the edge of the box after a short corner.

Palmer won the Player of the Match award and took the match ball home. In a picture on social media, the midfielder was seen posing with the match ball in the dressing room. The ball was signed by his teammates, one of whom jokingly wrote:

"S**t player"

It was Cole Palmer's first hat trick for Chelsea and took his tally to 21 goals and 12 assists in 39 games across competitions this season.

Joe Cole hails Cole Palmer after Chelsea's win over Manchester United

Cole Palmer joined the Blues from Manchester City last summer for a reported fee of £42.5 million. He has arguably been the best player in a struggling Chelsea side, helping them time and again.

He was brilliant against Manchester United as well. Apart from the match-winning hat-trick, he also made eight key passes, created one big chance, won 5/8 duels and took nine shots. After the game, pundit Joe Cole heaped praise on Palmer, saying (via Football.London):

"He’s lifted this team on so many occasions. Because there are no experienced players around, you are looking for someone who's got something magical... He has just been remarkable this season and I would say, signing of the season. He’s just taken this team by the scruff of the neck and said, you are my team and I am going to be the one who drags you through.

"How many people in the stadium thought when he stepped up for that penalty that he might miss this? Nobody. He was as cool as you like - brilliant."

Cole Palmer has now scored 16 goals in the Premier League for Chelsea this season, with eight being penalties. He has also provided eight assists.

