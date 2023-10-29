"Salah is on another level", "Victory for Diaz" - Twitter reacts as Liverpool cruise to 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Fans have taken to social media to react to Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday (October 29).

The game was played in the distressing backdrop of Reds striker Luis Diaz's parents being kidnapped in his native Colombia. While his mother has been rescued, there has been no update about his father. Obviously, the attacker was in no frame of mind to play the game as he went home from the team hotel.

Liverpool players held aloft Diaz's jersey after opening the scoring inside 31 minutes. Darwin Nunez doubled their advantage four minutes later before Mohamed Salah confirmed the result 13 minutes from time.

In the process, the Egyptian became the third Reds player to score in the club's opening five home league games. Fans reacted to the impressive win by hailing Salah and also claiming it to be a victory for Diaz. One tweeted:

"Salah is on another level today"

Another chimed in:

"Victory for Diaz"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

The win took Jurgen Klopp's side back into the top four. They have 23 points from 10 games.

"We hope everything works out for Luis Diaz" - Diogo Jota shows support for Liverpool teammate

Reds attacker Luis Diaz

Liverpool goalscorer Diogo Jota wasn't originally supposed to start against Nottingham Forest, as Luis Diaz was expected to start. However, owing to the Colombian's personal condition, Jota got the nod and made the opportunity count.

After opening the scoring, he didn't miss the opportunity to remember his teammate, who's fervently awaiting news of his kidnapped father after his mother was rescued.

Following the convincing win, Jota told BBC's Match of the Day that it's a tough situation for anybody to handle, terming it 'unimaginable'. The Portuguese attacker also explained his goal celebration, saying:

"Luis was with us in the hotel then he went home. It's a very hard situation, and I don't know how anyone would react if it happened to you. He was going to play. I played instead of him, and I showed him his shirt to show we're with him and we hope everything works out.

"It's unimaginable to think a situation like this could happen. We can just support him and show him we're with him."

The Reds next take on Bournemouth away in the EFL Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, November 1.