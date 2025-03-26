"Salah's not getting in it" - Ally McCoist snubs Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as he includes Cristiano Ronaldo in best Premier League front three ever

Ex-Rangers forward Ally McCoist has shunned Liverpool's Mohamed Salah when picking his most preferred Premier League front three of all time. McCoist rather opted for an attacking trio of Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry.

Salah's dominance and performance over the years has put him in the ranks of the Premier League greatest players. He's also ranked fifth in the Premier League's all-time scorers chart with 184 goals in 292 games.

However, McCoist does not believe that the Egyptian is among the best three attackers. In an interview with talkSPORT, the 62-year-old was asked to pick his best Premier League front three of all-time. He said (via Mirror):

"Mohammed Salah’s not getting in it… So Liverpool fans will have Mohamed Salah as an all-time great; who am I to say he’s not. For example, where it’s a conversation, my front three I’d have Alan Shearer through the middle because his stats as a centre-forward are incomparable to anybody’s.”

He added:

"I’m playing Thierry Henry on one side; of course, I’m playing Cristiano Ronaldo on the other side.. There’ll be Liverpool fans out there saying Salah has to play; there’ll be Chelsea fans saying Didier Drogba must play through the middle.

Newcastle’s Shearer is arguably the best Premier League striker ever, having scored the most goals in history (260 goals in 441 games). Meanwhile, Ronaldo scored 103 goals in 236 games during his stint at Manchester United. Henry, who's one of the best players in Arsenal's history, scored 175 goals in 258 league games.

How many Premier League goals has Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool this season?

Liverpool v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final - Source: Getty

Salah has bagged 27 goals in 29 games, and this is the highest number of goals scored by a player in the league this season. The right-winger has likewise delivered the most assists in the league (17).

His terrific attacking performance has also aided Arne Slot's side in the Premier League title race. As the head in the rankings, the Reds have accumulated 70 points from 29 games.

Despite recent setbacks in the UCL and EFL Carabao Cup, the Reds are in the driving seat in the Premier League. Slot's men will return to Premier League action against Everton on Wednesday, April 2.

