"Saliba was the difference today", "Trent missed a tap-in" - Fans react as Liverpool and Arsenal play out entertaining 1-1 draw

Fans reacted as Premier League leaders Arsenal drew 1-1 in a low-scoring but riveting clash at Liverpool on Saturday (December 23).

Mikel Arteta's side went ahead through Gabriel Magalhaes after four minutes before the Reds pulled level through Mohamed Salah in the 29th minute. Liverpool marginally bossed possession (51-49%) and had more shots on target (3-2) from the same number of shots (13).

Harvey Elliott and Trent Alexander-Arnold struck the woodwork for Jurgen Klopp's side, but a late winner wasn't to be as the entertaining clash ended all-square. The result takes the Gunners a point ahead of the second-placed Reds after 18 games, ahead of Christmas.

There were world-class performances, glaring misses and contentious decisions, like William Saliba's defensive masterclass, Alexander-Arnold's point blank-range miss and an Odegaard hand-ball, but a winner wasn't to be at full-time.

Fans shared their reactions, with one hailing Saliba for another impressive peformance at the back for the Gunners, tweeting:

"Saliba was the difference today, of course you want to win but I would have taken a draw before the game COYG"

Another noted Alexander-Arnold's miss

"Trent missed a tap-in"

Here are the top reactions on X:

The stalemate means Arteta's side squandered a lead for the second straight league game at Anfield. The Spaniard remains winless at Liverpool's home as a manager, and the Reds have collected a league-leading 19 points from losing positions this season.

They are strong but so are we - Liverpool boss after Arsenal draw

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss acknowledged that his side were good for the money against an excellent Arsenal team as he hailed the atmosphere at Anfield in the thrilling league clash.

The Reds started slow but squandered scoring chances in the second half as they remain a point behind the Gunners. Nevertheless, Klopp admitted the quality of the visitors but added that his side are as good.

"Oh my god, how strong are they," Klopp told BBC Match of the Day. The good news is we are good as well."

Analysing the game, the German added while hailing the atmosphere at Anfield::

"In a game like this, going down early to a set piece is tough, especially with the speed of Arsenal. But the game we played, how we started second half we should have scored. We pass instead of shoot, four or five times we do that, it's a lesson. But generally the game is great."

"Thank you Anfield, my god, that's what we can do."

Arsenal next play West Ham United at home on Thursday (December 28), while the Reds travel to Burnley two days earlier.

