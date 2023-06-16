"Same vibes as Kane on corners", "Well that's interesting" - England fans in disbelief as Liverpool star starts in unfamiliar postion against Malta

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has started as a midfielder for England's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta on Friday (June 16). Fans on Twitter have reacted after seeing the full-back start in that position.

The Three Lions are keen to build on their performances in the last international break, where they won both games. The clash against Malta is a great opportunity for Gareth Southgate's team to extend their winning run.

Alexander-Arnold is the team's No. 10 for the game. The player has started as a midfielder, a position he has often operated in for Liverpool, in the recently concluded season. He racked up four goals and ten assists in 47 games across competitions for the Reds.

Jordan Pickford starts between the sticks for Gareth Southgate's side. Kieran Trippier, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are the four defenders. Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the three midfielders. Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and James Maddison start in attack.

However, it's Alexander-Arnold's starting position that has left fans interested. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after England's first XI to take on Malta was named: Fans reacted on Twitter, with one writing:

"Same vibes as Kane on corners."

Another wrote:

"Well that’s Interesting."

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

England boss hinted that Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold could start in midfield against Malta

Trent Alexander-Arnold has played as a midfielder on several occasions for Liverpool this past season. He has been a success with his enormous passing range.

Ahead of the clash against Malta, England manager Gareth Southgate was quizzed whether the player can be expected to start in midfield for the Three Lions as well. Southgate replied with a grin (via Mirror):

“Well, let’s see! You know that I think he is more than capable of playing there and it can be really exciting. If we were to do that, we would not be expecting perfection because there is a lot ot learn, particularly without the ball.

"It is different areas of the pitch. With the ball, that is a more straightforward transition for him now. He has been playing there a little bit more for his club so it is something for us to consider, definitely.”

While questions have been raised about Alexander-Arnold's defensive abilities, there's no denying his technicality with the ball. He could play a more prominent midfield role for Liverpool and England in the coming years.

