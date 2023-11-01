"Sancho is at home cheering every Newcastle goal", "Ten Hag is in trouble" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United lose 3-0 in EFL Cup fixture

Football fans on social media have provided a wide range of reactions to Manchester United's latest defeat.

The Red Devils welcomed Newcastle United to Old Trafford in an EFL Cup Round of 16 fixture on Wednesday, November 1. Erik ten Hag's men put in a poor display, resulting in a 3-0 defeat to the Magpies.

It marked their fifth defeat in 10 home games across competitions this term and saw their title defence end against the team they beat in the final earlier this year. This was also their second loss in a row after a humiliating 3-0 home reverse against Manchester City in the Premier League over the weekend.

Following the end of the match, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to post an array of reactions to another poor Manchester United display. One of them mentioned Jadon Sancho, who is currently banished from the first team after a fallout with Ten Hag, and wrote:

"I just know Sancho is at home cheering every Newcastle goal"

Another opined that the Dutch tactician's job is on the line despite the fan support he has received since the start of the season and tweeted:

"Ten Hag is in trouble now, I don’t care"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Manchester United dominated the ball on Wednesday, recording 62% possession. They also took 13 shots, but got just two on target and created no big chances. Newcastle, meanwhile, got five of their 10 shots on target and scored with three of those.

Miguel Almiron first took advantage of some poor transition defending to latch on to Tino Livramento's pass and finish expertly in the 28th minute. Just eight minutes later, Livramento's fellow full-back Lewis Hall volleyed home from the edge of the area from a weak United clearance to make it 2-0.

The Red Devils began the second half well, but failed to test Martin Dubravka in goal before going 3-0 down against the run of play on the hour mark. Joelinton dispossessed Sofyan Amrabat in the latter's half before feeding Joe Willock, who side-stepped a couple of defenders and fired a shot into the bottom corner.

"This is not good enough" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag following Newcastle United defeat

Speaking after Wednesday's match, Erik ten Hag sounded frustrated and said (as quoted by a video on Manchester United's official X handle):

"This is not good enough and we know that. We were in the game and in a couple of minutes, we were giving the game away, and that's below our standards. We know that and we have to take responsibility for this."

United will get a chance to respond to this defeat when they visit Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in a Premier League encounter on Saturday, November 4. The Red Devils are currently eighth in the league with 15 points from 10 matches, while the Cottagers are 14th with 12 points from 10 games.

Fulham notably beat Ipswich Town 3-1 in the EFL Cup on Wednesday courtesy of goals from Harry Wilson (9'), Rodrigo Muniz (50') and Tom Cairney (77').