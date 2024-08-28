Saudi giants ready to offer 4-year deal worth €120m to sign Chelsea transfer target - Reports

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea target Victor Osimhen has been offered a four-year deal by Saudi giants Al-Ahli worth €120 million. The Nigerian striker's future has been the subject of speculation this summer and the Blues have been linked with a move for his services.

Osimhen has been a key part of Napoli's setup since he joined from French side Lille in 2020 for €77.5 million. He has bagged an impressive 76 goals and 18 assists in 133 games and was a key part of the team that brought the Scudetto back to Naples in 2023.

The 25-year-old striker has a valuation of €100 million on Transfermarkt, reflecting how highly rated he is. According to Football Italia, a €70 million bid will be enough to convince Napoli to let the striker leave this summer.

The Italian publication has claimed that Chelsea are willing to match Osimhen's current wages at the Partenopei, which are in the region of €10 million per season.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca urges club to trim squad

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has urged the club's management to trim the size of the Blues' squad before the end of the transfer window. The west London side have been extremely active in the transfer window since the takeover by Clearlake Capital in 2022.

The Blues have signed 12 players this summer and are still linked with the acquisition of more, namely Victor Osimhen, in the final days of the window. Discussing the make-up of Chelsea's squad, Maresca said (via FotMob):

"The target is to solve the economic problem in terms of selling players. From there, we try to do our best and see where we arrive. For us, the target in this moment is to improve players. No one from the club asked me to compete for the Premier League or compete for a Champions League spot."

"I want to see my team play the way we want to play and compete every game. I want to see on the ball a clear idea of what they want, and off the ball, a very aggressive team. The most important thing is to be better game after game."

Chelsea are willing to offload players like Trevoh Chalobah, Raheem Sterling, and Ben Chillwell, who have been deemed surplus to requirement under Maresca.

