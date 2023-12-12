Saudi Pro League attendance continues to suffer after Al Wehda vs Al Okhdood

Even after high-profile transfers that have brought football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League, match attendance has reached new lows in the country.

A recent match between Al Wehda and Al Okhdood, which was hosted at the 62,000-capacity King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium, saw an alarmingly low turnout. The encounter attracted a mere 575 spectators. This paltry figure is especially striking when compared to a game in the eighth-tier of English football, where Chasetown's 3-2 win over Witton Albion drew 1,842 fans.

The Saudi Pro League has seen an influx of world-class talent, with players like Neymar, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Riyad Mahrez joining its ranks. This influx is part of a broader strategy by clubs like Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli, all backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), to elevate the league's stature.

Despite these efforts, the low attendance at matches not involving these high-profile teams is a telling sign. The Al Wehda vs. Al Okhdood match is not an isolated incident; over 40 games this season in the Saudi Pro League have witnessed crowds of less than 1,000. Some games have attracted fewer than 200 spectators.

While the presence of big names has undoubtedly raised the league's profile, it seems to have done little to boost interest in matches featuring less renowned teams. However, Cristiano Ronaldo has remained optimistic about the league's future, stating (via Sport Bible):

"We are much better and the Saudi league is getting better and the next year will be even better. Step-by-step I think this league will be among the top five leagues in the world but they need time, players and infrastructure. But I believe that this country have amazing potential, they have amazing people and the league will be great in my opinion."

Saudi Pro League's bizarre penalty between Al Hazm and Al Fateh raises eyebrows

The Saudi Pro League witnessed one of the most peculiar penalty incidents during a match between bottom dwellers Al Hazm and Al Fateh.

The situation unfolded when Al Hazm's Fahad Al Harbi, in a moment of casual celebration, went for a high five with his goalkeeper Jacob Rinne. This seemingly simple gesture took a crazy turn as Al Harbi mistakenly struck the ball with his hand.

The referee, spotting this unusual infraction, did not hesitate to award a penalty to Al Hazm. The decision initially baffled some Al Fateh players, but various replays left no room for doubt. Al Harbi's hand had clearly made contact with the ball, as a VAR check was initiated, confirming the referee's call.

Toze expertly converted the penalty from 12 yards out, doubling Al Hazm's lead and helping them clinch a 2-0 victory.