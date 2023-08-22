Saudi Pro League chiefs feel Mason Greenwood signing would damage their public reputation: Reports

Saudi Pro League chiefs are reportedly reluctant for their clubs to sign Mason Greenwood after Manchester United announced that they would be parting ways with the Englishman. They feel that the youngster would damage the league's public image.

As per a report in talkSPORT, Saudi Pro League chiefs are urging their clubs to stay away from Greenwood. The news comes just a day after United announced that Greenwood will not represent the Red Devils, following their investigation into the sexual assault allegations against him.

In his statement, the 21-year-old stated that rejoining the first-team would have caused a distraction to the club.

Al Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard, were linked with Greenwood and were reportedly ready to offer him a £10 million per season contract. However, the Liverpool legend dismissed the rumors, writing "Fake News" alongside a screenshot of the report on Instagram.

Mason Greenwood confirms departure from Manchester United

Mason Greenwood confirmed on Monday, August 21, that he will not be playing for Manchester United. However, he still remains on the club's books and The Athletic have reported that he is still getting his wages.

Greenwood's statement read:

"I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges."

Mason Greenwood added that the decision to leave Old Trafford was taken along with his family and added:

"Today's decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club."

The youngster continued and claimed that the Red Devils would always remain a part of him and said:

"I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United. I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown."

Reports in Turkey have stated that a few clubs are interested in the Manchester United striker. Sky Italia have added that Italian clubs are also looking at Mason Greenwood.