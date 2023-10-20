Saudi Pro League clubs keen on signing 20-year-old Barcelona star as next big transfer in 2024: Reports 

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has become the latest European star linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Several superstars like Neymar Jr., Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, and N'Golo Kante, among others, have joined Saudi Pro League clubs this year.

SPORT claim that sides from the Middle East have initiated contact with the player, who is currently on loan with Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. Since joining the Seagulls, the 20-year-old has managed four appearances in the Premier League, scoring once.

So far, the winger has failed to nail down a starting position for himself in Roberto De Zerbi's starting XI. However, he has managed two starts in the Europa League and one in the Carabao Cup.

Despite the interest from Saudi Arabia, the aforementioned report states that the player himself is not too keen on the move. With regards to Fati's future at Barcelona, it is believed that the Catalan outfit will try to sell the youngster next summer.

The Spain international, who came through the ranks with the Blaugrana, has registered 29 goals and 10 assists in 112 senior appearances for the La Liga giants.

With Xavi's team looking to make Joao Felix’s move permanent in addition to Vitor Roque's inclusion, Fati may become surplus to requirements. Hence, an exit from Barcelona could be on the cards for the Spaniard next year, whose contract expires in 2027.

"Football needs this talent"- Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi lavished praise after Ansu Fati's arrival from Barcelona

Ansu Fati (via Getty Images)

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi was full of praise for Spanish forward Ansu Fati, who joined the Premier League side on a season-long loan from Barcelona this summer.

The 20-year-old attacker was loaned out after he was sparingly used by Xavi in the 2022/23 La Liga campaign. During that campaign, Fati managed just 14 starts for the Catalan outfit across competitions.

De Zerbi said after the youngster joined Brighton (via The Guardian):

"I’m very pleased, it’s a big player. If you work with this talent, you have much responsibility because it’s our football heritage and we can’t make mistakes with these players because football needs this talent and you have to manage it in different ways."

Fati will be looking to establish himself as a starter for Brighton's Premier League matches in the coming weeks. He's managed a total playing time of just 115 minutes in the English top tier so far.