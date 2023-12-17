"Saved our lives here", "Absolute beast" - Manchester United fans laud star's 'imperious' performance in 0-0 draw with Liverpool

Fans have lauded the performance of Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane in the Red Devils' goalless Premier League draw at Liverpool on Sunday (December 17).

The underfire Frenchman - who has been in and out of Erik ten Hag's United side recently - put in a defensive masterclass at Anfield as United snapped a two-game losing streak across competitions.

Playing without a plethora of first-choice players, the visitors showed character and resilience as they thwarted the Reds, who dominated for large swathes without scoring. Rasmus Hojlund squandered a late chance to bag an unlikely winner for United, who had Diogo Dalot sent off in stoppage time.

Fans appreciated the effort of Varane at the heart of United's defensive third, with one tweeting:

"Varane saved out lives here... Man of the Match for me."

Another chimed in:

"Performance for the ages from Varane. Absolute beast"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The draw means Liverpool failed to usurp Arsenal - who beat Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the day - atop the standings after 17 games. Meanwhile, United are seventh with 28 points, 11 points behind the Gunners, following their first league draw of the season.

"Not scoring was unfortunate, but we are delighted with a clean sheet" - Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay reckons his side have a lot of positives to take from their hard-fought goalless draw at Liverpool. Although the visitors didn't score, they also prevented Jurgen Klopp's side from scoring too.

McTominay said that neither side were clinical enough to take the three points on the night, resulting in a share of the spoils.

"The mindset was probably the most important thing, and the belief we can come here and do well. That was the main message in the dressing room, to go out there and show some character and help your teammates.

"We had a couple of chances, so there’s positive things to take from the game. We didn’t win, so we need to keep building. Whenever big chances come along in a game of this magnitude, you have to take them, and neither team did. For us, not scoring was unfortunate, but we’re delighted with a clean sheet.

The 27-year-old McTominay has been one of United's top performers in what has been a difficult season, netting six times in 18 games across competitions.