“Scammed us big time”, “Offers nothing” – Barcelona fans slam ‘dull’ 26-year-old star for poor display in 1-0 win over Girona

Barcelona fans were livid with Raphinha's performance during their team's 1-0 La Liga away win against Girona on Saturday, January 28.

Pedri scored the only goal of the game in the 61st minute. The youngster came on as a first-half replacement for Ousmane Dembele after the Frenchman seemingly suffered an injury.

Raphinha started the game in attack along with Dembele and Ansu Fati. He played 88 minutes against Girona before being replaced by Franck Kessie.

The Brazilian winger couldn't register a single shot on target and completed only one dribble during the match. He also completed only one out of his eight attempted crosses. The former Leeds United man lost possession of the ball 24 times against Girona.

Since his summer arrival from Leeds last summer, he has scored only four goals and has provided seven assists in 27 games for the Catalan club.

Fans are yet to be convinced by his performances and have slammed Raphinha online for his inaccurate crosses against Girona.

One fan claimed that Leeds United scammed the Blaugrana. A few fans also pointed out that Raphina’s dribbling skills and ball control are not up to the mark of a top player.

Here are some of the reactions from fans across Twitter after Raphinha failed to impress during Barcelona's La Liga win against Girona:

Huzy @FCBHuzy All of Raphinha’s crosses All of Raphinha’s crosses https://t.co/CuZCQTyN9v

De Ara Torres @dearatorres Raphinha sucks, Leeds scammed us big time. Raphinha sucks, Leeds scammed us big time. https://t.co/ct9P9TihLI

kwahu Nee Ba❤️💫🦋 @Agyeiwaa__1 He can’t dribble, he’s very dull and his ball control too be very bad, like what at all can that Raphinha guy do that we’re still keeping him? 🤦🏽‍♀️ He can’t dribble, he’s very dull and his ball control too be very bad, like what at all can that Raphinha guy do that we’re still keeping him? 🤦🏽‍♀️

GoldenBoy @GoldenboyGavi Raphinha when asked to make runs past defenders Raphinha when asked to make runs past defenders https://t.co/C7Lf7zJIjd

𝓢𝓸𝓷 𝓞𝓯 𝓑𝓪𝓵𝓪 🦅 @hamsik_bh1 @ReshadRahman_ No hate towards Raphinha but let’s be honest what is he really doing on the pitch ffs? The LW is so dead if it’s not Dembele over there @ReshadRahman_ No hate towards Raphinha but let’s be honest what is he really doing on the pitch ffs? The LW is so dead if it’s not Dembele over there

Sarki. @Waspapping_ This Raphinha also offers nothing to this team. How are you a winger and can’t take on your man. This Raphinha also offers nothing to this team. How are you a winger and can’t take on your man.

𝐤𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐚 @loyaImessi raphinha was so bad today yikes raphinha was so bad today yikes

Xavi's team, meanwhile, extended their lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table by six points. They currently have 47 points from 18 games while Los Blancos have played 17 games.

Ousmane Dembele's injury threat could mean Barcelona will have to rely on Raphinha

Girona FC v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Ousmane Dembele suffered an injury scare during the first half against Girona. The Frenchman was replaced midway through the first half by Pedri.

Dembele has scored eight goals and has provided seven assists in 28 games across competitions this season. If he is absent for a prolonged period, Barcelona will have to rely on Raphinha to carry on the team's wing play.

They also recently sold Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid.

Xavi is short of options on the wing, as Dembele and Raphinha, along with Ansu Fati, are the only players who can operate from the wider part of the pitch.

The Blaugrana will return to action on February 1 as they take on Real Betis in a La Liga away clash.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes