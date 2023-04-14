"Season is over just like that", "We are finished" - Manchester United fans in disbelief as key player picks up injury in 2-2 draw against Sevilla

Manchester United fans were left in disbelief as Lisandro Martinez had to be taken off the field after suffering an injury during the Red Devils' 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg at Old Trafford.

While Marcel Sabitzer gave the Red Devils a two-goal cushion with his first-half brace, Erik ten Hag's side conceded two own goals, first through Tyrell Malacia and the second through Harry Maguire.

Martinez came off during the closing stages of the match with the score at 2-1 and had to be stretchered off.

The Argentine central defender has been a rock at the heart of the Red Devils' defense since his summer arrival. In 44 appearances, he has helped them keep 20 clean sheets. However, fans are worried that Manchester United's season is in danger after Martinez had to be taken off injured.

They expressed concerns on Twitter, with one writing:

"Our season is over just like that wow I genuinely can’t believe it."

Another fan wrote:

"We are finished ! Completely finished! Back to Maguire and Lindeloff."

Apart from Martinez, Raphael Varane was also forced off due to an injury. Blows for the two main central defenders have left fans concerned.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Lisandro Martinez had to be taken off during Manchester United's UEFA Europa League showdown against Sevilla at Old Trafford:

Paul Scholes left confused by Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea's comments

David de Gea's Manchester United contract will expire at the end of the season. The Spaniard is yet to put pen to paper regarding an extension.

When quizzed by BT Sport about his possible extension, De Gea recently said (via Express):

"I want to enjoy my football and to win trophies this season, my focus is only on the next game and then after that we will see.”

Scholes, however, was left a bit confused by the comments as reacted, saying (via Mirror):

“That is a very vague answer, if you ask me, Not too sure what to take from that. Look, he’s been a fantastic goalkeeper for Manchester United for such a long time, there were rumours a few years ago when it looked like he wanted to go back to Madrid, going to Real Madrid didn’t quite happen, and look, he’s been a fantastic goalkeeper for United."

While Scholes acknowledged that De Gea is not too equipped with the ball at his feet, the former midfielder claimed that it's hard to replace a goalkeeper of that quality.

