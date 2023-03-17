"Sell Sancho and Elanga", "Poor performance but we move" - Twitter reacts as Manchester United defeat Real Betis to qualify for UEL QFs

Fans on Twitter went into meltdown as Manchester United beat Rea Betis in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League second leg on Thursday (March 16) to reach the last eight. The Red Devils won the second leg by a solitary goal, courtesy of Marcus Rashford's second-half strike.

Having won the first leg at Old Trafford 4-1, Erik ten Hag had the luxury to rotate his team in Seville, and United advanced with a 5-1 aggregate win. Fans, though, had mixed reactions to the performance.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga received criticism for their performances. One fan wrote:

"SELL SANCHO AND ELANGA."

Another opined that it was a poor performance from the Red Devils, tweeting:

"Poor performance, but we move, rest over the break and come back energetic."

Ten Hag's team were coming off a goalless Premier League home draw against Southampton. So, the win should give United a lot of confidence. The game also gave the Dutch manager the chance to rotate his squad and test the depth.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter after United booked their place in the last eight:

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire spoke after the Real Betis clash

The game against Real Betis saw regular club captain Harry Maguire get a rare start for Manchester United The Englishman has started only 12 games this term. Speaking after the Betis game, Maguire said (via Mirror):

"Listen, I work hard at the training ground, and that’s only what you can do. You can work hard in training, I put everything into training. We have good coaches at this club. They put on really good sessions for us after games. It’s not been too long since my last game; it was only a couple of weeks ago. I’ve started five, six, seven since the World Cup."

The central defender added:

"Obviously, I want to play more. I want to start more games, but I’m playing my part on and off the field, and it’s nice to get out there, leading the team and getting the victory, which is the most important thing for myself and the club."

Manchester United will return to action on Sunday (March 19) against Fulham in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

