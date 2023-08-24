"Serious, mature boy with a lot of quality" - Carlo Ancelotti claims new midfield signing is Real Madrid's replacement for Karim Benzema

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that the club's new midfield dynamo Jude Bellingham is filling the significant void left by the departure of Karim Benzema. The young England international, who recently joined Madrid, has impressed with three goals in his first two appearances in La Liga.

With the move of Benzema to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ittihad, the Madridistas were faced with the challenge of replacing their iconic striker. Instead of signing a traditional number nine, however, Ancelotti has crafted a new approach. He is now using Bellingham as an attacking midfielder, playing just behind two split forwards, a move that has brought success early in the season.

When questioned about the choice to not sign a dedicated striker to replace Benzema, Ancelotti spoke to Radio Serie A, saying (via GOAL):

“We believe that the arrival of Bellingham covers the absence of Karim. [Bellingham] is a serious, mature boy with a lot of quality. What he is doing is not surprising to those of us who know him, what is surprising is that he is only 20 years old."

Bellingham's transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Madrid was not without its drama, but the player seems to be thriving in his new environment. The 20-year-old star recently proclaimed that he feels "10 times better" with Los Blancos, following what was reportedly a contentious exit from his previous club.

Real Madrid fans will be eagerly watching to see if this novel approach continues to yield results as the season unfolds. As for Bellingham, the young talent will hope he can continue to provide excitement and success in the post-Benzema period.

Real Madrid eye Florian Wirtz as midfield reinforcement for next season

As Real Madrid plan their strategy for the summer of 2024, they have set their sights on a potential midfield marvel in Florian Wirtz. Reports from SPORT (via TheRealChamps) suggest that the Spanish giants see the 20-year-old sensation from Bayer Leverkusen as a replacement for veteran midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Both club legends might be departing after the current season.

Bayer Leverkusen value the young prodigy at a staggering €100 million, and understandably so. Wirtz has been nothing short of brilliant for his club since making the jump to the senior team, serving as the linchpin of Xabi Alonso's side. The young German has scored 25 goals and provided 30 assists in 105 appearances for the club. Known for his best work in the number 10 role, Wirtz has also displayed his versatility, seamlessly fitting into other attacking positions when needed.

A potential transfer to Real Madrid won't be a walk in the park, though. Los Blancos are set to face stiff competition from heavyweight clubs like Barcelona and Manchester City. Moreover, the hefty transfer fee could also become a significant hurdle in securing Wirtz's signature.