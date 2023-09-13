“She was very excited” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez ‘delighted’ with purchase during holiday in Spain, claims witness

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was delighted to buy a lottery ticket, as accounted by a witness in Spain (according to Telecinco). The renowned influencer is currently on a holiday with her friends in Spain.

Georgina Rodriguez is one of the most sought-after celebrities on the internet due to her relationship with Ronaldo and anything she does does not go unnoticed. This was evident by the fact that buying a lottery ticket also caught the eye of witnesses.

A witness in Spain claimed that Georgina Rodriguez was extremely happy after buying a lottery ticket and said that she is a big fan of the same. The witness also gave an account of what Georgina and her friends did whilst on a holiday in Spain.

The witness was quoted as saying the following:

"She really likes the lottery, she was very excited about it and she was delighted. She was very grateful, she was very excited, on top of that she had a surprise envelope."

They added:

"In the afternoon they went to a beach bar and at night they went to dinner at an Italian restaurant, that one was close to them."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2017, back when the Portugal superstar was playing for Real Madrid. The couple have five children with Georgina notably being the stepmother to Cristiano Junior.

Cristiano Ronaldo was part of the Portugal squad which played Slovakia and Luxembourg during the Euro 2024 qualifiers this month. The Al-Nassr superstar played the first game against Slovakia but was suspended for the game against Luxembourg after picking up a yellow card against Slovakia.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was holidaying in Italy before Spain

According to Telecinco, Georgina Rodriguez was holidaying in Venice, Italy, with her friends before coming to Spain. According to reports, the influencer was also accompanied by her children.

Georgina tried to live a normal life whilst on holiday in Almeria, Spain. She was seen visiting various restaurants, beaches and bars. Despite posting very little on her social media, there have been pictures of her with the locals all over the platform.

Georgina is extremely popular on Instagram where she regularly posts pictures of her family with Cristiano Ronaldo. At the time of writing, she has accumulated more than 51 million followers on the social media platform.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is one of the most followed personnel on Instagram. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has close to 605 million followers on the Meta-owned social media platform.