"Ship him to Cadiz," "Don't even let him back into the facility" - Barcelona fans rip into player for 'stupid' performance in 1-0 loss to Almeria

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has been heavily criticized by fans on Twitter for his performance in the La Liga clash against Almeria. Barca were defeated 1-0 at the Power Horse Stadium. El Bilal Toure scored the solitary goal in the 24th minute of the match.

Garcia was named in the team's starting lineup as Andreas Christensen's partner at the heart of the defense. The former Manchester City defender, however, was not up to the challenge.

Before being substituted in the 67th minute, Garcia made only two clearances, didn't complete a tackle, made one foul, and received a yellow card. It was far from an impressive performance from the 22-year-old and he endured the fans' wrath for it.

Garcia has so far made 19 appearances for Xavi's side this season. Since his arrival from Manchester City in 2021, the defender has played 55 matches for the Blaugrana.

The Spanish player. however, is yet to impress the Culers. And after his recent performance, the reactions from the fans were not very positive. One fan wrote:

"Ship him to Cadiz."

Another added:

"Don’t even let him back into the facility."

The overall tonality was the same as fans want to see him part ways with the Catalan club. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Barcelona fans after Eric Garcia's display against UD Almeria:

Reshad Rahman @ReshadRahman_ One thing’s for sure this summer, club’s gotta part ways with Eric Garcia. One thing’s for sure this summer, club’s gotta part ways with Eric Garcia.

🥇 @Kelenicc @BarcaUniversal don’t even let him back into the facility @BarcaUniversal don’t even let him back into the facility

Raph whooo @don_Raphina We’ve conceded 8 goals in Laliga



Eric Garcia has played in 5 of them We’ve conceded 8 goals in LaligaEric Garcia has played in 5 of them https://t.co/zGE2T791UY

🍷 @Frenkiesmo_Gone If LaLiga is your priority then why are you starting Eric Garcia? If LaLiga is your priority then why are you starting Eric Garcia?

#XAVIOUT👾🇫🇷 @drfusexx Eric garcia please learn Chinese you’ll be playing there soon. Stupid boy Eric garcia please learn Chinese you’ll be playing there soon. Stupid boy

Jordi Cruyff spoke about Barcelona's season

Barcelona's sporting director Jordi Cruyff recently reacted on his team's season so far. The Blaugrana were recently eliminated from the Europa League with their defeat against Manchester United.

Speaking about the elimination, Cruyff told Barca TV:

“Staying out of one of the objectives hurts, but if we win La Liga, it will be a sign that things are going well. When you fall in Europe, you have to change your mind and compete. In the face of disappointment, you have to react.”

Cruyff further spoke about Barca's aspirations of winning La Liga this season. The Blaugrana are currently leading the race for the title and hold a seven-point lead at the top of the table over defending champions Real Madrid.

Cruyff said about the title race:

“At Barça, there is always an obligation to win every game. After Madrid’s draw, we have the opportunity to extend the gap. That’s extra motivation. It’s not definitive, but it generates confidence."

Barcelona currently have 59 points on the board after 23 La Liga matches this campaign.

