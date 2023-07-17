“Ship him to Saudi” “This guy is finished” - Chelsea fans react as Juventus faithful sing ‘we don’t want Romelu Lukaku’

Chelsea fans have mocked Romelu Lukaku after Juventus fans made their feelings clear over his potential arrival.

The Old Lady faithful were seen in a video outside Juve's medical center chanting:

"We don't want Lukaku."

The Belgian striker is set to leave Chelsea last summer after spending last season on loan at Serie A side Inter Milan. There was an expectation that he would continue with Simone Inzaghi's side.

However, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Inter have informed Lukaku that they are no longer planning to sign him. They were left furious after learning that the 30-year-old had started negotiating with Juve just before the UEFA Champions League final.

Lukaku featured in the 1-0 final defeat to Manchester City in what appears to have been his last appearance for the Nerazzurri. Juve are now leading the race to sign the Belgian, per The Telegraph.

However, Juve fans are firmly against the striker arriving at the Allianz Stadium following a tense relationship between the pair this past season. Lukaku was racially abused in a Coppa Italia semifinal between Inter and the Old Lady.

It has surprised many that the Chelsea frontman is willing to negotiate with Massimiliano Allegri's side given his frosty relationship with Juve fans. It's clear that he is heading towards the Stamford Bridge door in an unceremonious fashion.

Ex-Juventus midfielder wouldn't sign Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku clashed with Juve last season.

Former Juventus midfielder Massimo Mauro has insisted that he wouldn't sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku if he were in charge. The Italian alluded to past comments made by the Belgian.

Lukaku stated back in 2021 that he would never consider joining Juve or AC Milan due to his ties to Inter. He told Sky Italia:

"If Juventus or AC Milan will call me in the future? Never, never. Again: never. It's never gonna happen. Juventus wanted me before Inter, but when Conte joined Inter it was my priority to join them. In Italy there's only Inter for me."

Mauro opposes the Old Lady's pursuit of Lukaku due to those comments. He stated:

“I may be old, but I wouldn’t take players like Lukaku who even publicly said that they would never wear the black and white shirt."

Romelu Lukaku enjoyed a fruitful past season with Inter that saw him net 14 goals in 37 games across competitions. A move to the Allianz Stadium likely rests on Dusan Vlahovic's future with the Serbian striker a target for many European heavyweights.