"Short term cash for reputation damage", "a total mockery" - Chelsea fans fuming as new talks continue with new shirt sponsors 

Chelsea have received mass backlash from fans after entering into final negotiations with online casino Stake to become their new shirt sponsor.

The Telegraph's Matt Law reports that the Blues are closing in on a one-year deal for Stake to become their front-of-shirt sponsor. The proposed deal is controversial as new and existing agreements with betting companies are only set to be allowed until the 2025-26 campaign.

Chelsea's prior shirt sponsorship deal with British telecommunications and internet service provider 'Three UK' expired this summer. That deal was said to be worth around £40 million per year and their new potential agreement with Stake is reportedly on a similar level.

Premier League clubs including the west Londoners agreed to withdraw from front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship before the 2026-27 season. Hence, fans are furious with the club's decision to reach a short-term deal with Stake.

Furthermore, Chelsea will only be able to sell shirts displaying the betting company in adult sizes with children not featuring the sponsor. It is a decision that is highly controversial.

Not least because their legendary former striker Eidur Gudjohnsen was an advocate for the abolishment of gambling agreements in the Premier League. He said (via English journalist Simon Phillips):

"In my opinion, the ban should have come in much sooner. What is it that highlights a club? It's the shirt sponsor."

However, Chelsea remain committed to their deal with Stake but they're not the only Premier League club using gambling sponsorship. The same company reportedly agreed on a multi-year agreement with Everton last year worth an estimated £10 million a year. Aston Villa have a deal with betting company BK8 and Brentford have one with Hollywoodbets.

Still, Blues fans are enraged with the decision to do a deal with Stake, with one fan tweeting:

"Gambling destroys lives. Gambling destroys families. Gambling destroys relationships. Gambling destroys people. 𝐈𝐟 (the club) partner, promote & facilitate this company, it will make a total mockery of the incredible work of the (Chelsea foundation)."

Another fan thinks the Stamford Bridge outfit's reputation is at stake:

"This is not smart. Short term cash for reputation damage."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Chelsea's controversial decision:

Nick Verlaney ⭐️⭐️ @nickverlaney Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc This is not smart. Short term cash for reputation damage. twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st… This is not smart. Short term cash for reputation damage. twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st…

𝑫𝒐𝒎 𝑹𝒐𝒔𝒔𝒐 @DomTheRosso Gambling destroys lives

Gambling destroys families

Gambling destroys relationships

Gambling destroys people



𝐈𝐟 twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st… Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc Gambling destroys livesGambling destroys familiesGambling destroys relationshipsGambling destroys people𝐈𝐟 #CFC partner, promote & facilitate this company, it will make a total mockery of the incredible work of the @CFCFoundation ❌ Gambling destroys lives❌ Gambling destroys families❌ Gambling destroys relationships❌ Gambling destroys people𝐈𝐟 #CFC partner, promote & facilitate this company, it will make a total mockery of the incredible work of the @CFCFoundation. twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st…

Matt Debono @MattDebonoAC Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc Club should be embarrassed. twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st… Club should be embarrassed. twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st…

Jamie Wilkinson @jamiewiIkinson Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc Further evidence of how the people running this football club have absolutely no fucking idea what they’re doing. Any argument to the contrary, I’m all ears. twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st… Further evidence of how the people running this football club have absolutely no fucking idea what they’re doing. Any argument to the contrary, I’m all ears. twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st…

Shyam @shyamtalks



Coz 1 whole year to land at this reeks of incompetence & ignorance!!



#CFC #ChelseaFC twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st… Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc The time & effort these lot spent on those useless PR articles deflecting the blame on the previous regime, players & managers - could've instead used that to do something meaningful...Coz 1 whole year to land at this reeks of incompetence & ignorance!! The time & effort these lot spent on those useless PR articles deflecting the blame on the previous regime, players & managers - could've instead used that to do something meaningful... Coz 1 whole year to land at this reeks of incompetence & ignorance!!#CFC #ChelseaFC twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st…

Daniel Childs ☕️ @SonOfChelsea Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc Truly awful stuff. Gambling in football is a real issue and dispiriting to see Chelsea indulge further in it. Really poor decision when gambling sponsorship should be on decline. twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st… Truly awful stuff. Gambling in football is a real issue and dispiriting to see Chelsea indulge further in it. Really poor decision when gambling sponsorship should be on decline. twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st…

Chelsea Youth @chelseayouth Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc To say nothing of the direct gambling and crypto links, the reports and allegations surrounding their owner and his other ventures have no business being associated with Chelsea Football Club either. twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st… To say nothing of the direct gambling and crypto links, the reports and allegations surrounding their owner and his other ventures have no business being associated with Chelsea Football Club either. twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st…

Rob @RJPJournalism Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc Absolutely vehemently opposed to this deal. Would rather no sponsor at all. twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st… Absolutely vehemently opposed to this deal. Would rather no sponsor at all. twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st…

Adam Khanna ⭐️⭐️ @adamkhanna7 Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc Chelsea are in final negotiations with Stake over becoming new front of shirt sponsors on an initial one year deal. Gambling sponsors banned at the end of the 2025/26 season. Story to follow #cfc Ludicrous decision especially with the ban in place, why can’t we ever just do anything right? twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st… Ludicrous decision especially with the ban in place, why can’t we ever just do anything right? twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st…

James @jamesdsmithcfc You can’t simultaneously run anti-gambling campaigns and then take £40m from Stake as a last minute panic because you’re incompetent.



Completely negates all the good work of Chelsea FC and the Chelsea Foundation. You can’t simultaneously run anti-gambling campaigns and then take £40m from Stake as a last minute panic because you’re incompetent. Completely negates all the good work of Chelsea FC and the Chelsea Foundation.

Jam @Carefree_Jam



Stinks of desperation. Gambling companies are getting banned from football for a reason. Way to kick off the Summer window 🏿🤦🏿‍♂️ No way I'm seeing Chelsea are going to be sponsored by a betting website.Stinks of desperation. Gambling companies are getting banned from football for a reason. Way to kick off the Summer window🏿🤦🏿‍♂️ No way I'm seeing Chelsea are going to be sponsored by a betting website. Stinks of desperation. Gambling companies are getting banned from football for a reason. Way to kick off the Summer window 👍🏿🤦🏿‍♂️

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez set to ask Mauricio Pochettino to be played further forward

Enzo Fernandez wants to play further up the field.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez's father has claimed that the Argentine will ask new manager Mauricio Pochettino to play him in a new position.

The 22-year-old became the Blues' club-record transfer signing in January, joining from Benfica for £106.8 million. He impressed last season despite the west Londoners' dismal campaign. He provided two assists in 22 games across competitions, playing in a deep-lying role under former boss Graham Potter.

However, Fernandez's father claims his son will ask Pochettino to play him in a more advanced role next season. Raul Fernandez said (via Metro):

"My son wants to be a champion... I think [we will see Enzo play further forward]! He was going to ask [Pochettino] to play further advanced."

Fernandez has shone this past year impressing at Benfica and for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is regarded as the club's future by former caretaker boss Frank Lampard.

