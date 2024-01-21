"Should never be near our squad again", "Has no business at Madrid" - Fans want Real Madrid star to leave despite 3-2 win over Almeria

Fans have lambasted goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga despite Real Madrid beating Almeria 3-2 at home in La Liga on Sunday (January 21).

Largie Ramazani gave the visitors a shock lead in the opening minute at the Santiago Bernabeu before Edgar Gonzalez put Almeria two goals to the good two minutes from the break.

Carlo Ancelotti's side started their comeback with a 57th-minute Jude Bellingham penalty before Vinicius Junior restored parity 10 minutes later. Just when it looked like a draw would ensue, Dani Carvajal popped up with a dramatic winner in the tenth minute of stoppage time.

Fans, though, were hardly convinced with Madrid's performance, especially Kepa's, and want the Spaniard out of the club. One tweeted:

"Fair to say that Nacho is a bench player, and Kepa should never be near our squad again"

Another chimed in:

"Kepa has no business at Madrid."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Kepa is on a season-long loan spell from Chelsea, following regular custodian Thibaut Courtois suffering a potentially season-ending ACL injury at the start of the season. The Spaniard has kept seven clean sheets in 17 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the last-gasp win lifted Madrid to two points clear of second-placed Girona after 20 games.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Following a disappointing 4-2 midweek Copa del Rey Round of 16 defeat at Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid returned to winning ways, albeit unconvincingly, in the league at home to Almeria on Sunday.

Summer signing Jude Bellingham starred with a goal and an assist for Carvajal's late winner as Madrid usurped Girona at the top. The deposed Copa del Rey champions will next be in league action at Las Palmas on Saturday (January 27).

Los Blancos are in the midst of a superb campaign - losing only twice across competitions - both teams at Atletico. They won their first trophy of the season at the Supercopa Espana a week earlier, dethroning defending champions Barcelona with a 4-1 win in the final.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are also through to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as group winners. They next take on RB Leipzig in the competition.