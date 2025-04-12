"Should never start in a serious game again", "Must be trolling" - Barcelona fans slam 26-year-old star despite 1-0 win over Leganes

Barcelona fans on social media have called out Ronald Araujo for his performance in their LaLiga game against Leganes. La Blaugrana secured a narrow 1-0 win over Pepineros at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Saturday (April 12).

Barca had 73 percent of the ball possession and registered six goal attempts, but failed to open the scoring in the first half. In the 48th minute, Raphinha attempted to pass the ball to Robert Lewandowski.

However, Leganes' Jorge Sáenz accidentally put the ball past his goalkeeper while trying to thwart the attempt. Fermin Lopez (58’) was close to doubling La Blaugrana's lead but failed to accurately place his attempt.

In the 64th minute, Lewandowski's header was close to hitting the back of the net. However, the ball went wide and the scoreline remained 1-0. Despite Barca's quest to double their lead in the second half, the game ended 1-0 in favor of La Blaugrana.

In his stint, Araujo maintained a passing accuracy of 84% (31/37). He registered two tackles, won two out of two ground duels, but lost possession of the ball six times (via Sofascore). Araujo was also arguably guilty of making avoidable defensive errors during the game.

Thus, after the game, fans criticized the Uruguayan for his unconvincing performance on X, with one tweeting:

"Araujo should never start in a serious game again. He's so bad with the ball."

"Playing Araújo under Flick is like asking an American truck to turn in the streets of Granada," another added.

"Rather get half-fit Christensen on the pitch than Araujo, who's struggling to trap, control and pass a ball," a fan opined.

"That mistake against PSG really opened Culers eyes, Araujo is really not that guy," another suggested.

"Araujo shouldn’t be playing for Barcelona, cash out on him before it’s too late," another chimed in.

"I genuinely can't believe we didn't take whatever Juve was offering for Araujo," a disappointed Barca fan said.

"Araujo must be trolling this game, some of that defending today would be enough to get your contract terminated at La Masia," wrote another.

How did Barcelona's Jules Kounde perform against Leganes?

One player who put in a remarkable shift against Leganes is Jules Kounde. The Frenchman was solid at right-back and was the 'Player of the Match.'

In his stint, Kounde maintained a passing accuracy of 90% (69/77). He registered six clearances, provided one key pass, and won six out of eight ground duels (via Sofascore).

Barcelona remain at the top of the LaLiga standings with 70 points from 31 games. They are seven points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand in the title race. Barca are seven games away from winning the LaLiga 2024-25 campaign if they remain consistent.

