“Should be a permanent starter” – Fans complain as Ancelotti names Real Madrid star they ‘need to see’ on the bench for Villarreal game

Many Real Madrid fans have been left disappointed by Carlo Ancelotti's decision not to name Rodrygo in Los Blancos' starting line-up to face Villarreal today, January 7.

Real Madrid currently sit second in the La Liga table with 38 points from 15 matches so far. It is worth noting that they are level on points with arch-rivals Barcelona, who lead the standings on goal difference.

The Catalans have a tricky away match against Atletico Madrid coming up on Sunday, January 8. A win against Villarreal today could thus see Los Blancos take a lead over Xavi and Co. in the title race.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, Real Madrid have announced their starting line-up for the match. Ancelotti has notably made three changes to the team that beat Real Valladolid 2-0 in their last league match.

Eder Militao has come into the first XI, with Dani Carvajal being relegated to the bench. Luka Modric and Aurelien Tchouameni have also been named in the line-up in place of Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio.

Ancelotti is confident that his preferred starting XI will get the job done against Villarreal today. Not all fans, though, are on board with his selections as many are unhappy with his decision to name Rodrygo on the bench.

It is worth noting that the Brazil international netted the winner in the team's 1-0 win against Cacereno in the Copa del Rey this week. Several supporters thus believe he deserves a place in the starting line-up against Villarreal today. One fan wrote on Twitter:

Here are some more reactions to Ancelotti's decision not to hand a start to Rodrygo:

Rodrygo has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 21 matches across all competitions for Real Madrid this term. It remains to be seen if he can make an impact for the team off the bench today.

How are Villarreal lining up against Real Madrid?

Villarreal are currently placed seventh in the La Liga table with 24 points from 15 matches. A shock win against Real Madrid today could see them go as high as fourth in the standings.

The Yellow Submarine go into today's match on the back of a 2-1 victory over Valencia. Quique Setien, though, has made two changes to the team that beat Gennaro Gattuso's side.

Juan Foyth is starting at right-back for Villarreal, with Kiko Femenia dropping to the bench. Meanwhile, Francis Coquelin has replaced Etienne Cappoue in midfield.

