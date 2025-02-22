“Shouldn’t play for our club ever again”, “Not good for one’s mental health” - Fans blast 25-year-old Manchester United star after Everton draw

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to blast defender Diogo Dalot for his poor performance in the club's 2-2 draw against Everton on Saturday, February 22. The Portuguese defender had a disappointing outing in the Premier League game, winning just one of the six duels he entered and losing possession twice.

Goals from Beto (19') and Abdoulaye Doucoure (33') gave the Toffees a 2-0 lead before Bruno Fernandes (72') and Manuel Ugarte (80') scored to save the Red Devils' blushes.

Fans took to social media platform X after the match to air their grievances with Dalot's performance. One post read:

"If you put Dalot's brain in a horse, he would bark."

Another fan wrote:

"Dalot needs putting down."

Here are some more reactions from fans:

"I’m sorry but, how is Dalot still starting every game? His decision making is atrocious, erratic to the point it’s concerning. Him at wing-back has been a lost cause since the day it started," a post read.

"When Dalot thinks, he hears an echo," a fan added.

"Get Diogo Dalot out of this club," another added.

"Goes under the radar but it feels like Dalot has started 657 games in a row. Feels like the type of guy to be injured but his brain is unable to compute it," another wrote.

"Amorim drop Dalot for absolutely anyone and I will back you forever," a fan wrote.

"Dalot shouldn’t play for our club ever again man," a fan said.

"Dalot is that footballer where, if you watch just a tiny clip of him, you might think he is terrible, but after watching him for the full 90 minutes, you realise you're absolutely right," a post read.

"The day Dalot leaves I will give a party to all the people who leave a like here," a fan wrote.

The final post in our selection reads:

"Diogo Dalot is not good for one’s mental health."

Manchester United will next face Ipswich Town on February 26 at Old Trafford. The 20-time English champions are 15th on the Premier League table, 13 points off the relegation zone.

"In this moment, when you watch the games, you see more problems than solutions" - Manchester United boss discusses team struggles

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has discussed the club's struggles to find a good run of form this season. The Red Devils sit closer to the relegation spots than the top-four.

Speaking about his club's form, the Portuguese coach admitted that it often felt like there was no improvement at the club. He told the BBC (via FotMob):

"What I feel is that sometimes you don't feel improvement in the team, but some games you think we can play and create situations, That is a good thing. In this moment, when you watch the games, you see more problems than solutions. That is clear. When we play some games, I see things are there, and we are capable, but we have to be consistent."

Under Ruben Amorim, Manchester United have won just one of their last five Premier League games. In 26 league games this season, United have scored just 30 goals while conceding 37.

