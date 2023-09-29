Fans heaped praise on defender Aymeric Laporte for his performance for Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr against Al-Ta'ee on Friday, September 29.

The Spaniard put in a solid performance to ensure his side continued their winning streak. They have now moved up to third in the Saudi Pro League table, winning six straight after beginning their campaign with two straight losses.

Laporte began the game in central defense alongside Ali Lajami. He had an imperious performance and hardly put a foot wrong. He won both his tackles, made 11 recoveries, and won all six of his duels.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to praise the 29-year-old, claiming he was a vital signing made in this window. One fan wrote:

"Laporte showing so far why he was a crucial signing."

Another tweeted:

"laporte is so so good"

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo's side continued their win streak after a 2-1 win over Al-Ta'ee. They led at half-time with a goal from Anderson Talisca. The home side, however, pulled it back in the second half with a goal from Virgil Masidjan.

The Portuguese superstar came up clutch, scoring from the penalty spot in the 87th minute to take the lead and secure all three points for Al-Nassr. He bagged his 10th goal of the campaign and is the top scorer.

Gary Neville explains reasons behind Cristiano Ronaldo failure at second Manchester United stint

Neville criticised the Portuguese superstar for not adapting.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's strong personality was the reason behind his difficult second stint at Old Trafford. Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca, he said that the 38-year-old should have acted as a senior figure to the youngsters at the club.

Neville said:

“I think he did very well in terms of goals. He has a character and a personality in which he does not accept not being the main man."

"I criticised him because my opinion is that, when you are a leader in the dressing room and you are a leader in world football, there are different ways of teaching, different ways of mentoring and different ways of coaching the younger players on the team who are not at your level."

He added:

"I think Cristiano should have modified and adapted his leadership style at United to the players in the locker room who needed mentoring, training and levelling up.”

Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to United in the summer of 2021 after he was close to making a switch to Manchester City from Juventus. He emerged as the top scorer for the side for the 2021-22 season, with 24 goals across competitions.

The next campaign saw the arrival of Erik ten Hag as manager. The Portuguese superstar had disagreements with the Dutchman which eventually led him to leave the club and join Al-Nassr.