"Sign some defenders", "Ronaldo is finished" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr lose 2-0 against Al-Taawoun

Al-Nassr slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (August 18) despite Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the lineup, enraging fans.

Four days after their 2-1 defeat at Al-Ettifaq in their opener, Al Alamy dished out a disappointing performance in their first league game of the season at home.

Leandre Tawamba opened the scoring for the away side in the 20th minute, but Al-Nassr failed to muster a response.

The returning Ronaldo endured a torrid time in front of goal. His and Al-Nassr's performances were summed up when the 38-year-old's strike from close range hit the woodwork. It wouldn't have counted even if it had gone in, as the offside flag was raised.

In the sixth minute of injury time, Ahmed Bahusayn put insult to injury, confirming Al-Taawoun's shock win in Riyadh against the title contenders.

Fans reacted to the defeat, with one imploring Al Alami to buy some defenders, while others lambasted Ronaldo as 'finished'.

One tweeted:

"SIGN SOME DEFENDERS PLEASE"

Another chimed in:

"Ronaldo is finished."

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions as Ronaldo and Co. start their SPL campaign with consecutive defeats:

Al-Nassr's next assignment is an AFC Champions League playoff with Shabab Al Ahil of the UAE on August 22 before traveling to Al Fateh in the SPL three days later.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Ronaldo has been on fire.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a good start to the 2023–24 season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted six times in as many games as Al-Nassr won the Arab Champions Cup.

After blanking in the first game—a goalless draw with Al-Shahab—Ronaldo scored in each of the next five. That includes a brace for nine-man Al Alami against Al-Hilal in a 2-1 extra-time win.

It marked Cristiano Ronaldo's first trophy for his new side and his first after two trophyless campaigns.

The Portuguese will now hope to hit his stride quickly as Al-Nassr look to improve on their second-placed SPL finish from last season.