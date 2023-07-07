“Signing a 22-year-old player is better for the future” – Ronaldo Koeman delivers interesting verdict on Barcelona signing Gundogan

Ronald Koeman has praised Ilkay Gundogan but questioned Barcelona's decision not to invest in a younger player instead.

The German superstar signed for the Catalan giants from Manchester City on a free transfer this summer. He was Pep Guardiola's first signing at the Etihad seven years ago and captained the English giants since August 2022.

During his time in Sky Blue, Gundogan made a reputation as a big-game player who hardly let his team down when it mattered the most. Last season, he scored six goals and provided two assists in his final seven appearances across competitions to help his team win the treble.

Gundogan managed 60 goals and 40 assists in 304 career games for Manchester City and won a total of 14 trophies. Barcelona will be hoping he can replicate those numbers in Blaugrana colors.

While Koeman, who has managed and played for Barca in the past, appreciates Gundogan's abilities, he doesn't think it is the wisest long-term investment. The Dutchman recently said, via @BarcaUniversal:

"There is no need to discuss a signing like Gündogan, he's a great player and a great professional like Lewandowski, but they are of a certain age. Signing a 22-year-old player is better for the future than a 33 or 34 year old."

Gundogan is 32 but hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. He was fit for the entirety of last season and appeared in 51 games across competitions.

Barcelona star thinks Manchester City have the best striker in the world right now

Current Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has already labeled Manchester City hotshot Erling Haaland as the best striker in world football at the moment.

Speaking before Manchester City's 1-0 UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan on June 10, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder told UEFA.com:

"Right now, he might be the best striker in the world. He brings so much to our team. He gives us a different quality, with his physical strength, with his mentality, with his speed and with his goals too, of course.

"The last couple of years, we didn't have a classic No9 in the team. Therefore we needed to play a bit more flexibly, a bit differently."

Haaland arrived at the Etihad from Dortmund last summer after his £51 million release clause was met and went on to score 52 times in 53 games across competitions. He also broke the Premier League record for most goals in a season (36) and won the UEFA Champions League Golden Boot (12).

