"Smallest club in England" "Similar to ManUtd hiring Moyes" - Twitter explodes as Chelsea announce decision to sack Graham Potter

Chelsea have sacked Graham Potter after just seven months in the Stamford Bridge dugout. Fans on social media have reacted to the news that has shaken the Premier League on Sunday (April 2).

Potter was appointed as the Blues boss, succeeding Thomas Tuchel in September. The English coach was handed a six-year contract and was tasked with overseeing a long-term project in west London.

However, his side have been in woeful form under his tutelage and sit 11th in the league following a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday (April 1). The loss was their 10th league defeat of the season and leaves them 12 points off the top four. It has ultimately spelled the end of Potter's short reign in charge.

A statement from Chelsea on their official website reads:

"Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition."

The statement continues:

"In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future."

The Blues were booed by their supporters following their defeat to Villa at Stamford Bridge. Potter admitted that he understood the fans' frustrations amid a disappointing season.

The west London club's decision to part with Potter has drawn interesting reactions from fans on Twitter. One compared his short spell in charge to that of David Moyes' underwhelming stint at Manchester United in the 2013-14 campaign:

"Well.. that was brief. Bad hire. Similar to Man utd hiring Moyes."

A rival fan has deemed the west London club to be:

"Still the smallest club in England."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Chelsea sacking Potter:

𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧 @BallinKy_ @FabrizioRomano Still the smallest club in England @FabrizioRomano Still the smallest club in England

Khene 🛡♻️🇳🇬🇨🇦 (Agba Ego Nkịtị 1) @official_khene @FabrizioRomano Potter should’ve just stayed with Brighton. But truth be told, I don’t think any manager will do magic with this Chelsea side. The owner is just signing players that ain’t needed by the manager. @FabrizioRomano Potter should’ve just stayed with Brighton. But truth be told, I don’t think any manager will do magic with this Chelsea side. The owner is just signing players that ain’t needed by the manager.

Omen @_deeponh

destroyed a beautiful club @FabrizioRomano he deserveddestroyed a beautiful club @FabrizioRomano he deserveddestroyed a beautiful club 💀

Brian @Bri_an2 @FabrizioRomano New manager bounce for Chelsea against Real Madrid @FabrizioRomano New manager bounce for Chelsea against Real Madrid https://t.co/k4TGHrrri7

Chelsea could replace Potter with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann may be the man to replace Potter.

Chelsea's hierarchy will now concentrate on finding a successor for Potter after bringing an end to his disappointing time at the club. The top contender to replace the English coach seems to be former Bayern boss Nagelsmann. Reports claim positive talks have been held between the two respective parties.

The German tactician was sacked by the Bavarians on March 24, despite his side still competing in three competitions. Ironically, the Bundesliga giants replaced Nagelsmann with former Blues boss Tuchel.

Nagelsmann's availability may be enticing to the west Londoners, who may be looking to swoop in now. Their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also searching for a new coach following the dismissal of Antonio Conte. The former Bayern coach won the Bundesliga title during his time at the Allianz Arena. He boasted a record of 60 wins in 84 games in charge.

