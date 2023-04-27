"So poor and weak", "Been suspect for a while now" - Manchester United fans furious with 'abysmal' star's performance in draw against Tottenham

Manchester United fans have criticised Tyrell Malacia for his disappointing showing against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (April 27).

The Red Devils were cruising to a 2-0 victory by half-time. Two brilliant strikes from Jadon Sancho (7') and Marcus Rashford (44') put Erik ten Hag's side in the driving seat.

However, Ten Hag rang the changes in the second half, bringing on Malacia and Wout Weghorst for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Antony in the 71st minute. Malacia was given a torrid time on the left flank by Dejan Kulusveski.

Spurs striker Harry Kane easily found space between the Dutch left-back and Luke Shaw in the 79th minute. He then sent a perfect cross to Son Heung Min, who buried the ball past Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Malacia did manage four tackles, two clearances and one interception during his second-half stint. However, he was nervy, dwelling too long on the ball and lost possession on three occasions.

He arrived at Old Trafford from Feyenoord last summer and has been impressive, filling in for Shaw. However, Ten Hag's decision to bring him on for Wan-Bissaka was a puzzling one.

Wan-Bissaka continuously put out fires and even looked a threat going forward. Ten Hag's substitutions were costly, with Malacia joined by Fred and Anthony Martial in performing poorly.

One fan thought Malacia looked weak:

"Ten Hag needs to learn about game management. He is so awful with his subs that kill the team. Malacia is so poor and weak."

Another fan seems to have had doubts about Malacia for some time:

"Malacia has been suspect for a while now."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Malacia's questionable performance against Tottenham:

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reacts to Bruno Fernandes' extraordinary skill

Bruno Fernandes nearly scored a sensational goal.

Manchester United vice-captain Bruno Fernandes surprised many when he was named in the Red Devils' starting lineup. The Portuguese midfielder picked up a knock in his side's FA Cup semifinal triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Fernandes was at his usual best and nearly put United 3-1 up in the 58th minute. He produced a moment of magic to break into Spurs' box before smashing the crossbar.

Rio Ferdinand, who was covering the game with BT Sport, was left wowed by the midfielder's brilliant effort:

“That skill is too much! Oh, we were screaming in here. That’s out of order what he just has done there.”

Fernandes has enjoyed a superb season, scoring ten goals and contributing 14 assists in 51 games across competitions. He will likely be back in action when Manchester United face Aston Villa on Sunday (April 30).

