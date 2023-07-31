"So proud of my team" - Shakira makes heartfelt Instagram claim after Colombia's heroics at 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup

Shakira took to Instagram to show her support for the Colombian football team after they defeated South Korea in the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has been full of surprises and unexpected turns. From the Netherlands holding the United States for a draw to Canada getting a first-round exit, the tournament has managed to keep the spectators stuck to their screens.

After failing to be a part of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Colombia women's national football team has made a blistering comeback in the tournament's ongoing edition. In their first group stage fixture, they took down the likes of the 2022 Women's Euro runner-ups, Germany.

Moreover, they defeated South Korea in the second match and assured their spot in the Round of 16. Thus, reacting to the heroic peak, the Colombian superstar took to Instagram and heaped praise on the women's football team.

"God! I am so proud of my team!" She wrote in her Instagram story after Columbia's win over South Korea.

Colombia will be facing Morocco in their last group-stage match on August 3. Las Chicas Superpoderosas have recorded two wins till now and are at the top of Group H. On the other hand, the match will be more crucial for Morocco, as they have recorded only one win.

Social media celebrity launches attack on Shakira's ex-partner

Shakira is a huge name in the world of music, and following her relationship with former Barcelona star Gerard Pique, she also became a renowned personality among football fans.

However, their relationship ended in 2022. It was initially stated by the couple that they'd be keeping the reason for their split and the process private.

Nevertheless, Shakira, as well as Gerard Pique, never stepped back from taking a shot at each other during the whole time. Hence, their fans and other social media figures have also indulged in the battle.

Hence, when the 46-year-old uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram, social media celebrity Angel Lopez launched an attack on the Colombian singer's ex-partner.

"Pique was definitely suc*ing your collagen Shakira because you beautiful. He was definitely a vampire of all sorts," Lopez commented.

Despite everything that happened, the two have now separated, and they are achieving success in their respective careers.