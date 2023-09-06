Sofyan Amrabat's agent claims Manchester United midfielder "turned down every club that came calling" in favor of Old Trafford move

New Manchester United signing Sofyan Amrabat's agent, Mahmoud el Boustati has written a heartfelt public letter for his client, congratulating him on his move to Old Trafford.

El Boustati shared his message on Instagram, in which he also claimed that Amrabat turned down approaches from multiple clubs as he had his heart set on a move to Manchester United.

He wrote on Instagram (via GOAL):

“You had a dream that saw you playing under the lights in The Theatre of Dreams. You put your trust in me to make that dream a reality, and for 15 years we have been on this journey together that has seen you grow from a young boy with raw talent and a passion for football, to the man you are today, a world-class player.

"After your performances at the World Cup, the biggest stage of all, the whole world was speaking your name. They all saw what I always knew, your talent was undeniable.

"My belief in you has never changed and even though these last three months were difficult, with so many obstacles, you turned down every club that came calling because you had faith that your dream would come true. One club. We made it brother, a promise kept, a dream realized. The Theatre of Dreams awaits."

The Red Devils waited until the deadline day to secure Amrabat's signing. The midfielder has joined the Manchester outfit on a year-long loan deal worth €10 million from Fiorentina, with the English club having the option of making the deal permanent for €25 million next summer.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explains thinking behind Sofyan Amrabat signing

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who previously managed Sofyan Amrabat at FC Utrecht, explained why they identified the Morocco international as the perfect midfield signing for them.

Speaking to the media after the Red Devils' 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, the Dutch tactician said (via manutd.com):

“It was already, from the start of the season, one of my wishes to get another [number] six, a holding midfielder, in the squad because through the season you need that depth there. In that position we only had Casemiro who can play really well there. With others we have to make compromises but, with Sofryan Amrabat, we have another one.

“Also he can play alongside Casemiro because he can also play a little bit higher on the pitch. So it's very good to have him and I think he fits very good to Premier League football, to Champions League football. I think the demands are strong. He is very dynamic, he’s very good in the duels. So we are pleased that we have him at United and I think he will contribute to our high targets we set.”

Amrabat was not eligible to play against Arsenal as his signing wasn't completed in time to register him for the match. He is expected to make his Manchester United debut against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, August 16, after the players return from the international break.