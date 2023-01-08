"Some pennies for me?" - Manchester United manager Ten Hag gives hilarious response when asked about signing PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may have given the impression of being a serious man, but the Dutchman definitely has a funny side to him as well.

When asked by a fan about the club potentially signing Borussia Dortmund prodigy Jude Bellingham and French superstar Kylian Mbappe, ten Hag asked the fan for money.

“I want to, but … have you some pennies for me?” the Manchester United manager said jokingly.

Mbappe and Bellingham are among the most-coveted footballers in the world. While the Frenchman put his transfer rumors to bed last summer, a host of top European clubs are in the race to sign Bellingham, whose stock has skyrocketed since his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 19-year-old Englishman is currently the hottest property in world football, with the CIES Football Observatory estimating his transfer value at £183.9 million, higher than that of third-placed Mbappe (£168.5 million).

Manchester City and England midfielder Phil Foden (£177.1 million) is second on the list, with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. (£168.3 million) and Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (£154.5 million) rounding off the top five.

Manchester United determined to sign Jude Bellingham - Reports

Manchester United will “throw the kitchen sink” at signing Jude Bellingham in the summer, according to the Daily Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

Speaking on Transfer Gossip Daily, The Daily Telegraph’s Edwards revealed how determined Erik ten Hag’s side are to landing the star.

“Manchester United are going to throw the kitchen sink at it, if they’ve got the money to do it, they will. Personally, I’d really like to see him in the Premier League, those people around him would like to see him in the Premier League as well.”

Edwards further added:

“They’re very much in the Bellingham race, let’s get that straight out there, they will definitely be in for Jude Bellingham in the summer,” Edwards said.

Bellingham is under contract at Borussia Dortmund until 2025 but it would be a surprise if the midfielder doesn’t move on this summer.

What about Kylian Mbappe then?

Mbappe signed a three-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain last May, keeping him tied with the French champions until 2025, but there’s been plenty of speculation in recent months suggesting the world-class forward is far from happy at the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid would be the most likely destination for Mbappe were he to leave PSG.

According to GiveMeSport.com, whether Manchester United would stand any realistic of signing either superstar this year is doubtful – even if the club secures a top-four finish and Champions League football for next season.

