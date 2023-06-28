“Someone’s getting sacked” - Arsenal fans react hilariously as Kai Havertz’s first interview leaks on social media

Kai Havertz's first interview as an Arsenal player has been leaked on social media. Fans on Twitter have reacted to the same.

The Gunners have secured a deal for Havertz from the Blues for £65 million. The German arrives as a proven talent in the Premier League. He's also the winner of the UEFA Champions League with the Blues, doing so in 2021, scoring the winner in the 1-0 final win against Manchester City.

While Havertz often struggled to find his best form at Stamford Bridge, he was used as a striker most of the time. A deeper role at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta could see him regain the form that made him one of the best young talents in world football at Bayer Leverkusen.

Kai Havertz made 139 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 32 times and assisting 15. He will embark on a new journey at Arsenal.

However, his announcement video getting leaked has left fans a bit taken aback. Hilarity ensued as the video got leaked on social media. One fan tweeted:

"Someone’s getting sacked."

Here are the best Twitter reactions:

What did Kai Havertz say about joining Arsenal?

Kai Havertz arrives as an experienced player in English football. He could turn out to be a shrewd piece of business by Arteta. The German has ample experience of playing in the English top flight.

However, fans might be curious to know why Havertz joined Arsenal and what he's looking forward to in the next few days. The player said on his leaked announcement video:

"It's super exciting for me personally. I'm so glad to join this amazing club. I think this club has such big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of things, and I am looking forward to meeting all the players, the staff, and yeah, it's going to be exciting."

Arteta's lot finished second in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season. They are back in the UEFA Champions League next season. With a player like Havertz's arrival, fans might be in for exciting times ahead.

