"Something is cooking" "He's coming to the Bridge" - Chelsea fans celebrate as Moisés Caicedo is not in Brighton squad for Rayo Vallacano friendly

Chelsea fans are elated with midfielder Moises Caicedo reportedly missing Brighton & Hove Albion's friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (August 6).

The Blues have been heavily linked with Caicedo over the summer. However, they have seen multiple bids gett rejected by Brighton, with the latest offer being worth £80 million (via Fabrizio Romano). The Seagulls are holding out for £100 million for the 21-year-old.

Chelsea have parted ways with a number of midfielders this summer. Mason Mount has moved to Manchester United, Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City, N'Golo Kante to Al-Ittihad, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan. Jorginho, meanwhile, left the club in January to join Arsenal.

The Blues evidently need midfield reinforcements. Hence, they haven't yet given up on their pursuit of Caicedo.

As per Sky Sports, the Ecuadorian midfielder is set to miss Brighton's final pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Some Chelsea fans online see this as an indication that the Blues are in talks with the Seagulls regarding Caicedo's transfer.

One fan speculated on Twitter:

"Something is cooking"

Another fan declared:

"HE'S [Caicedo] COMING TO THE BRIDGE"

Here are some other reactions from Blues fans on the news that Caicedo is reportedly set to miss Brighton's friendly against Rayo Vallecano:

Oluwadamilare @Akanfe07 @AbsoluteChelsea @SkySportsNews Why is he the only one giving weekend off? Stop it! Caicedo is ours 🥳

Futbol Chelsea @FutbolCheIsea “Caicedo has been given the week off to focus on Brighton’s opening Premier League fixture”.



Why would you rest a player who has already come back from pre-season late and would be lacking match sharpness?



Something is happening behind the scenes.

CFCAden @CFCAden We're definitely getting close to signing Its Brighton trying to spin the narrativeWe're definitely getting close to signing twitter.com/futbolcheisea/…

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ Caicedo out of Brighton’s squad today, and their reasoning is so he can get ready for the PL season…



… with another club named Chelsea.

Caicedo joined Brighton from Beerschot V.A. in January 2022. While he played second fiddle to Yves Bissouma in his first six months at the club, the Ecuadorian impressed last season.

Caicedo made 43 appearances across competitions and contributed one goal and one assist.

Chelsea make first bid for Manchester City target, agree personal terms

As per the Express, the Blues have submitted a £26 million verbal offer for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

The Frenchman impressed for the Eagles last season, scoring two goals and providing 11 assists in 37 Premier League games.

Olise also scored a goal in two games for France's U21 side at the U21 European Championships this summer before suffering a hamstring injury. He is expected to miss the first few weeks of the upcoming season but that hasn't deterred the Blues from trying to sign him.

Olise has a release clause worth £34 million. Hence, Chelsea's first bid worth £26 million is expected to be rejected. The west London side, though, have agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old winger.

Manchester City are also interested in Olise, with Riyad Mahrez's move to Al-Ahli. But Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently in the driving seat to sign the Crystal Palace winger.