“Something special,” “What a duo” - Fans lavish praise on Al-Nassr new signing for ‘completing the puzzle’ for Cristiano Ronaldo

Football fans have praised Marcelo Brozovic after his splendid display helped Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr thrash US Monastir in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

The two teams clashed at the King Fahd Stadium in Ta'if, Saudi Arabia, on Monday (July 31). Al-Nassr, thanks to three second-half goals, ended up 4-1 victors to pick up their first win in the group stages of the competition. They're atop Group C with four points in two games.

Despite not scoring or providing an assist, Brozovic was arguably the Saudi Pro League giants' best player on the night. He had 150 touches, found a teammate with 110 of his 128 attempted passes and completed all seven of his dribble attempts (all game-high figures). The Croatian also laid out three key passes (joint game-high with Anderson Talisca), made two interceptions and won two fouls.

Marcelo Brozovic's all-round performance was understandably praised by fans on Twitter.

Another tweeted under the same image went:

One user even suggested that Ronaldo might benefit massively from Brozovic's arrival:

Here are some more reactions on Twitter:

Brozovic has notably been Al-Nassr's marquee signing of the summer. The Saudi Arabian club paid Inter Milan around €18 million for the Croatian, beating Barcelona to his signature.

They have also added Alex Telles and Seko Fofana, while Sadio Mane looks set to join from Bayern Munich this week (as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on Twitter).

Marcelo Brozovic's display helps Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca run riot for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca were undoubtedly the biggest beneficiaries from Marcelo Brozovic's performance on Monday.

Brozovic's ability to recycle the ball meant Al-Nassr enjoyed 71% possession, while his passes often found the attackers ahead of him in pockets of space. Talisca and Ronaldo scored a goal apiece, with the former grabbing an assist for Abdulaziz Al-Alawi, too.

Talisca also laid out three key passes, created two big chances, won a foul and completed a dribble. Ronaldo, meanwhile, scored with a thumping header in the first half to put his side ahead and laid out two key passes and won a foul.

Next up, Al-Nassr will be up against Egyptian side Zamalek SC on Thursday, August 3, in their final group game of the Arab Club Champions Cup. Zamalek are third in Group C with a win and a loss from two games.