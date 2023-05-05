“Soul of a troll”, “He is the best” – Fans lose their mind as Xavi cracks hilarious s*xual joke about Barcelona's Ansu Fati

A video clip of Barcelona manager Xavi's hilarious response to a reporter's slip of the tongue about Ansu Fati has gone viral on social media.

The reporter asked Xavi a bizarrely framed question regarding Fati, 20, who has been struggling for goals this season. The Spanish attacker has managed seven in 46 games across competitions.

However, the reporter slipped up when asking as they appeared to ask about Fati's endeavors behind closed doors. He asked:

"Ansu Fati is too young, have you explained to him that the hardest thing in life is to put it in?"

Xavi looked bemused by the question and sarcastically responded:

"And in football too."

The response from the Barcelona coach appeared to go over the reporters' heads as he alluded to the innuendo. However, the clip has been met with hilarious responses from fans on Twitter.

Here are some reactions to the Barca manager's brilliant sense of humor:

Adrià Regàs @RegasAdria La última pregunta de la rueda de prensa de Xavi ayer.



Periodista: "Ansu Fati, como es muy joven, ¿Le has explicado que lo más difícil es meterla en la vida?



Xavi: "Y en el fútbol también" La última pregunta de la rueda de prensa de Xavi ayer.Periodista: "Ansu Fati, como es muy joven, ¿Le has explicado que lo más difícil es meterla en la vida?Xavi: "Y en el fútbol también" https://t.co/e5XJ5OQtQ5

"My coach hahahahahaha."

Marcos.rojas ⭐⭐⭐ @marcxs_sl @RegasAdria Lo mejor del video es que lo dice y se queda completamente serio jajaja @RegasAdria Lo mejor del video es que lo dice y se queda completamente serio jajaja

"The best thing about the video is that he says it and remains completely serious hahaha."

"It is pure humor and the best."

Boses Tristes @FluixetiDebil @RegasAdria La primera vez en la vida que Xavi me demuestra algo de carisma y cachondeo @RegasAdria La primera vez en la vida que Xavi me demuestra algo de carisma y cachondeo

"The first time in my life that Xavi shows me some charisma and joking."

El Ignoto @DjFrost22 @RegasAdria Xavi tiene alma de troll, que bueno que fue futbolista, si no tendria una cuenta de twitter @RegasAdria Xavi tiene alma de troll, que bueno que fue futbolista, si no tendria una cuenta de twitter

"Xavi has the soul of a troll, it's good that he was a footballer, otherwise he would have a twitter account."

"Is it serious?? He is the best."

Fati has endured a difficult season at Camp Nou and has fallen down the pecking order under Xavi. He has started just 12 of 46 games across competitions. Reports claim that the Blaugrana attacker is at risk of being benched if he doesn't leave the club in the summer.

Mateu Alemany wants to take Barcelona's Andreas Christensen to Aston Villa

Andreas Christensen could head back to the Premier League.

Mateu Alemany is leaving Barcelona at the end of the season bringing an end to his role as the club's director of football. He is set to become Aston Villa's sporting director, joining former Villarreal coach Unai Emery at Villa Park.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Alemany wants to take Andreas Christensen with him to the Villains. The Danish defender only joined Barca last summer as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Chelsea.

Christensen has been in fine form this season, helping Barcelona keep 14 clean sheets in 27 games across competitions. Alemany is said to have been impressed by the Dane's performance and thinks he's been one of the Blaugrana's best signings.

Hence, Alemany wants to bring him to Villa but Barca deem the defender as untouchable. He has three years left on his contract at Camp Nou.

