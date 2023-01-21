"Southampton level player," "Not cut out for a top team" - Liverpool attacker gets destroyed for his stinker against Chelsea 

Liverpool fans slandered Cody Gakpo for a mediocre performance during the Reds' goalless Premier League draw against Chelsea at Anfield on January 21.

The Dutchman arrived at the club in January from PSV Eindhoven with a lot of hype behind him. He scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 24 games this campaign for the Dutch club before his move to Merseyside.

Gakpo was also one of the players who burst onto the scene during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored three goals for the Netherlands in Qatar.

The forward, however, is yet to win over the Anfield faithful with his performances for. He hasn't scored a goal or provided an assist in four games.

The Dutchman lacked conviction during the clash against Chelsea as well. During the 82 minutes that he was on the pitch, Gakpo managed no shots on target, completed zero dribbles, and missed a big chance.

Fans slandered him for the stinker of a performance. Many claimed that the player lacks the confidence to shoot on goal. Others opined that he is a good fit for mid-table clubs like Southampton but not for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's team, meanwhile, moved into eighth place in the Premier League table with the draw. They now have 29 points after 18 games this season. Gakpo and Co. managed only three shots on target against Chelsea over 90 minutes.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Gakpo's below-par performance against Chelsea:

Sean @SeanDOlfc You can bring out all the usual spiel about players needing time etc but Cody Gakpo is the only attacker signed in 8 years under Klopp who didn’t immediately show you why the club bought him. He is not a Liverpool player and I don’t care what dinosaur wants to argue it You can bring out all the usual spiel about players needing time etc but Cody Gakpo is the only attacker signed in 8 years under Klopp who didn’t immediately show you why the club bought him. He is not a Liverpool player and I don’t care what dinosaur wants to argue it

🇨🇿 @STU1VENBERG Gakpo when’s he’s not playing FC Jungkookveeren Gakpo when’s he’s not playing FC Jungkookveeren https://t.co/J2mcHgTJyk

Laurie @LFCLaurie I know it’s only 4 games in, but Gakpo really hasn’t done anything for me so far. I know it’s only 4 games in, but Gakpo really hasn’t done anything for me so far.

Jan Říha @HonzaRihaftbl Gakpo's movement off the ball is horrific. Gakpo's movement off the ball is horrific.

ً @Bk8iP3 Nah Gakpo shoots with no conviction wtaf, he don’t believe he’ll hit the target. Come on brooo Nah Gakpo shoots with no conviction wtaf, he don’t believe he’ll hit the target. Come on brooo

✍️ @IDONTM1SSCUH Gakpo Im watching you with a magnifying glass you puss Gakpo Im watching you with a magnifying glass you puss

Ali. @UtdAlii Gakpo is Southampton level player. Not cut out for a top team. Has 0 outstanding qualities & overall uninspiring. Gakpo is Southampton level player. Not cut out for a top team. Has 0 outstanding qualities & overall uninspiring.

Liverpool will return to action against Brighton on January 29

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool: Emirates FA Cup Third-Round Replay

Liverpool will play their next match on January 29 as they will take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium in an FA Cup fourth-round showdown. The Reds won the tournament's third-round replay clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers by a scoreline of 1-0, courtesy of a beautiful goal from Harvey Elliott.

Klopp's side will make the trip to Molineux when they return to action in the Premier League on February 4.

They have scored 34 goals from 19 games in the league this season. However, lack of consistency has been a prevalent issue for the Reds.

The Merseysiders will need to return to form if they are to turn their fortunes around in the league this season.

