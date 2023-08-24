Spain stars spotted partying on a yacht in Ibiza after beating England in 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final

After winning the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Spanish team has been pictured enjoying their vacation in Ibiza.

Jorge Vilda's Spain defeated Sarina Wiegman's England Lionesses in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on August 20. The Spanish team, who won their maiden Women's World Cup crown, has now stepped out to enjoy their triumph.

According to the pictures revealed (via The Sun), Spanish stars like Salma Paralluelo, Jennifer Hermoso, Alexia Putellas, Misa Rodriguez, and other players were spotted playing watersports and yachting in Ibiza.

In some delightful snapshots, several players can be seen basking in the sun, while others are enjoying their time in the water. In the snaps, all the players, who recently won the World Cup, looked happy as they were swimming and playing games together.

La Roja's goalscorer in the final, Olga Carmona, was also present in Ibiza among her teammates. Carmona has been going through a difficult time as after Spain defeated England Lionesses to win the World Cup, she was informed about the death of her father.

Spain's Women's World Cup final star Olga Carmona addresses her father's death after the match

After winning the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Olga Carmona got to know about the passing of her father. After the medal ceremony and celebrations ended, she addressed her situation and feelings in front of the spectators.

She said that August 20 was the best day of her life but it instantly became the worst after she got to know the agonizing news of her father's demise. However, despite all the sadness, she gave a great message to the football world.

“Now you have the star that you all wanted so much, and not only the one that we will carry on our chests but also all the ones that are in the sky and that accompanied us,” Olga Carmona said via Telegraph.

It was revealed by news reports that the Spanish full-back's family decided to not inform Olga Carmona about her father's death due to an illness because it would have affected her game during a critical stage of the tournament. As she completed her speech, the spectators showed their support for Carmona by chanting her name.