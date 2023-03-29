“Speaking from personal experience” - Tony Adams predicts outcome of Arsenal-Manchester City Premier League title race

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has surprisingly backed Manchester City to win the Premier League title this season ahead of his former club.

The Gunners are currently atop the league table with an eight-point lead over the Cityzens. Despite the rather substantial gap with only ten games to go, Adams believes Pep Guardiola's men will lift the trophy this season.

The former Gunners defender pointed out that the club have not won a league title in 19 years, and the pressure that comes with the anticipation is insurmountable.

Adams wrote in his column for The Sun:

"If Manchester City were eight points clear with ten games to go, there would not even be a question about the title race already being over. But because it’s Arsenal in that position, I still don’t think they’re favourites to be champions."

He added, explaining his reasons for giving Manchester City the edge over the Gunners:

"Speaking from personal experience, I know just how difficult it is to get over that finishing line for the first time. Arsenal are going to get tighter and tighter with every game they play. In our last ten games of the season we were scrapping at home against teams who had absolutely nothing to play for."

Adams further went on to say:

"But that’s how it’s going to be for Arsenal over the next two months because every game is going to feel like a cup final. City might have as many as 18 more games to play but Pep Guardiola has so much talent at his disposal that he can pick one team in the league and another for the cup competitions. They’ve won the title before and because they’re coming from behind they will be able to play with much more freedom than Arsenal."

The north London outfit are set to face Leeds United at the Emirates on 1 April after the international break, while Manchester City will lock horns with Liverpool at the Etihad on the same day.

"It’s going to be so tight" - Adams says Arsenal's UEFA Europa League elimination could be a 'blessing in disguise' in title race against Manchester City

The north London outfit were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League after facing defeat against Sporting CP in the Round of 16 earlier this month. The lack of European fixtures in the Gunners' schedule could prove to be beneficial for Mikel Arteta's men, according to Adams.

Manchester City News @ManCityMEN

#MCFC

manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Nathan Ake is well aware of who Arsenal still have to face Nathan Ake is well aware of who Arsenal still have to face #MCFC manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

He wrote:

"It’s going to be so tight. Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise that Arsenal have been knocked out of the Europa League because it was never going to be their priority once they hit the top of the league."

However, he remains convinced that Manchester City have the upper hand over the Gunners. Adams added:

"Even with their best players available, they might not do it. I might be the only person saying this but I still think it’s City’s title to lose."

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City will defend the title or if the Gunners can win their first league title in almost two decades.

Poll : 0 votes