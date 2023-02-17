“Spent 3 months in weed cafes”, “Loses the ball every time” – Manchester United star gets blasted after struggling in Barcelona draw

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been lambasted by fans after a forgettable performance in his side's 2-2 draw with Barcelona. The Red Devils and the Blaugrana played out an enthralling stalemate in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff tie on Thursday (February 16).

Xavi's side took the lead in the 50th minute through Marcos Alonso's close-range header. However, United immediately struck back through the brilliant Marcus Rashford two minutes later..

The English attacker was crucial in the Red Devils taking the lead in the 59th minute. His cross-shot ricocheted off Jules Kounde and past Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. However, Raphinha grabbed a vital equaliser for the hosts in the 76th minute to set up a mouthwatering second leg at Old Trafford next Thursday (February 23).

However, Manchester United fans have bemoaned Sancho's insipid display at the Camp Nou. He was afforded just a second start by Erik ten Hag after taking months off to undergo individual training. The winger struggled on the left, failing to get the better of Jules Kounde. As his side advanced with the ball, Sancho often looked nervous in possession, out of sorts compared to the terrific Rashford.

Sancho did make three key passes but sent two shots off-target, while another was blocked. The English attacker only managed one dribble in three attempts. Some fans may argue that Alejandro Garnacho merited a start, considering his stellar breakout season, but the Argentine only came on for the final ten minutes.

One United fan brutally claimed that Sancho is now spending his downtime while out of the first team was a high:

“Spent 3 months in weed cafes, and people thought a different player would come back."

Sancho lost possession six times, which frustrated another fan:

“Loses the ball every time”

Here's how Twitter reacted to a lackluster performance from the former Borussia Dortmund man:

Barcelona duo seemingly ruled out of second leg against Manchester United

Pedri (second right) picked up a knock against Manchester United.

The two European heavyweights will battle once again in a week's time at Old Trafford. However, Barcelona could be without two of their most important players.

Gavi will definitely not feature, as he picked up a booking in the second half, his third in Europe this season, which rules him out for the second leg. Meanwhile, his compatriot Pedri was forced off with a leg injury in the 41st minute.

Catalunya Radio reports that the young midfielder will be out of action for three to four weeks. That means he will not be available for the second leg at Manchester United.

