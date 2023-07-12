"Spurs are finally winning a trophy", "Loser takes Lenglet" - Fans react as Barcelona to face Tottenham in this season's Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona fans around the world are looking forward to watching the Blaugrana tackle Tottenham Hotspur in the forthcoming Joan Gamper Trophy. The La Liga titans will be squaring off against the stalwarts of the Premier League in a widely anticipated friendly next month.

The trophy is a time-honored event traditionally held at the illustrious Spotify Camp Nou. This year, though, the stage is set elsewhere. The home ground is currently undergoing renovation, and the Estadi Lluis Companys in Montjuic will bear witness to the Blaugrana's formidable first team instead.

This will likely go on for the next 15-16 months, until the rebirth of the new Spotify Camp Nou.

The reigning La Liga champions will confront Ange Postecoglou’s squad on August 8 in a face-off that will mark the 58th iteration of the Joan Gamper Trophy. It's also Tottenham Hotspur's second dalliance with the competition. The Spurs first entered the fray in 1986, back when the trophy was still a four-game tourney.

Supporters took to Twitter to share their perspectives on the upcoming fixture, and the undercurrent of humor was hard to ignore. The chances of Tottenham lifting a trophy became the fodder for many lighthearted jests, following their inability to win a trophy since 2008.

Here is a selection of their spirited tweets:

Barcelona eye Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso ahead of new season

Barcelona's ambitious game plan for the upcoming season involves roping in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. The sidelined player might find himself in the annals of Barca's legacy if Xavi's summer transfer dreams materialize.

AS reporter Javi Miguel (via HITC) has spotlighted Barcelona’s growing interest in Lo Celso. This curiosity has been brewing for some weeks, and Miguel now asserts that the Argentine is among the three signings that Xavi seeks to ink on Barcelona's team sheet.

Joao Cancelo and Oriol Romeu are also in the crosshairs, forming a trifecta of signings with a history in the Premier League.

The Barca coach reportedly perceives the potential for an unprecedented feat in the upcoming season, contingent on the arrival of these three players. This feat could be the coveted double crown of La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, or perhaps a season that mirrors Arsenal's Invincibles.

Regardless, according to the report, Xavi's conviction in Lo Celso's potential to move the needle is palpable.

The Argentine midfielder joined Tottenham from Real Betis for £55 million in 2019. While he showed some flashes of excellence, his time in north London has been underwhelming.

Lo Celso has contributed just eight goals and six assists in 84 games for Spurs. He joined Villarreal, initially on a six-month loan in January 2022 and his loan was extended by a further year last summer.

