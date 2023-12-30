"Stands out as the best candidate" - Chris Sutton urges Arsenal to sign former Chelsea star instead of Ivan Toney

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has advised Arsenal to shift their sights towards Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke instead of signing Brentford star Ivan Toney.

While giving his predictions for Premier League Matchday 20 predictions, Sutton told BBC:

"There's been plenty of talk already about how manager Mikel Arteta needs to sign another striker in January. Brentford's Ivan Toney has been linked for a while, but he has not played for months because of his suspension. He will have been training, but how much match sharpness does he have?"

He added:

"Arsenal are trying to win the title, so they haven't got time to wait for anyone to get up to speed. If we are looking at the names that are supposedly within their grasp, Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke stands out as the best candidate."

Toney is currently sidelined after being hit with an eight-game ban in May for breaching the FA's regulations on gambling. He is set to return to action next month. The England international's contract at Brentford is set to expire in 2025, but he has attracted interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Solanke, a Chelsea academy graduate, has been in excellent form for Bournemouth this season. The 26-year-old striker has scored 12 goals in 18 Premier League appearances.

However, Solanke did commit his future to the club in September after signing an extension on his deal until 2027 (via OneFootball).

"I don't want to sell him" - Arsenal and Chelsea dealt transfer blow as Brentford boss offers Ivan Toney update

Due to a gambling suspension, Ivan Toney has not been seen in a Brentford shirt this season. Ahead of his side's clash against Crystal Palace this weekend (December 30), Brentford boss Thomas Frank was asked about his striker's situation.

He said that the England international is back in training and ready to return to action. Frank then admitted that he would like to retain Toney at the club amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

He said (via Football.London):

"I'd really, really like to keep him. I'm a head coach. I'd love to have my best players with me all the time. So from my perspective, I don't want to sell him."

When asked if the Bees have received any offers from the Gunners, Frank added:

"I don't know about that, you'll have to ask Arsenal. As far as I know, Ivan is a Brentford player. No bids. I want to keep him and he's looking forward to playing for us."

Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League table amid turbulent form under Mauricio Pochettino. Meanwhile Mikel Arteta's side are second, two points behind league leaders Liverpool.