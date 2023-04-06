Manchester United managed to earn a 1-0 win over Brentford on 5 April and fans are pointing out that winger Antony has been a massively improved player for the team. Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game for the Red Devils in the Premier League game at Old Trafford.

Antony arrived at the club in the summer in a mega-money move from Ajax. While his talent and skills were never doubted, he needed more polishing to mould himself into a Premier League-level winger.

The player's recent performances suggest that he has been going along the right path in doing so. During the 86 minutes that Antony was on the pitch against Brentford, he managed 38 passes and made two key passes.

The Brazilian also earned a foul for his team and was a solid presence in the right of the Red Devils' attack.

One fan claimed that Antony is starting to silence a lot of people who doubted him.

"Antony is becoming a crucial player. The level of criticism he’s received has been crazy. He’s starting to silence a lot of doubters up."

Another claimed that Antony's learning curve has been moving upward only with the progression of the season.

"I have no words for any Manchester United fans who still can't see what Antony brings to this team. He keeps improving and will only get better."

Since joining the Red Devils, Antony has scored nine goals and has provided one assist in 35 games so far.

Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester United fans after his latest performance:

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacted to Luke Shaw's potential injury

Luke Shaw might have suffered an injury

Luke Shaw had to be substituted out in the 37th minute during Manchester United's 1-0 win against Brentford.

Erik ten Hag was quizzed after the game about why the full-back had to be withdrawn. The Dutch manager said (via United's official website):

"In this moment, I can't give something about it because we have to wait for 24 hours. Then you can make the right diagnosis. So I don't want to comment in this moment."

Later in the press conference, Ten Hag further said on the issue:

"I can't say in this moment. I wait for tomorrow, what is the diagnosis. I took him straight off and didn't want to risk [it]. But we have to wait for the outcome."

Manchester United will return to action on 8 April as they take on Everton in a Premier League home clash.

