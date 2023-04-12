Steven Gerrard and Cafu pick their favorite between Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema

Football legends Steven Gerrard and Cafu had conflicting choices when asked to pick between Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid star Karim Benzema.

Both were seen together in an interesting video by UEFA Champions League where they were asked to pick between any two names that were thrown at them.

Among them were Lewandowski and Benzema, two of the leading goalscorers in La Liga this season with 17 and 14 respectively.

Gerrard, a Liverpool legend, chose the Frenchman ahead of the Pole, whereas the World Cup-winning Cafu went with the former Bayern Munich ace.

Although their reasons for choosing each player is unknown, a case can be made for both players being the best among all the strikers of their generation.

After coming through the ranks at Polish clubs, Lewandowski first achieved stardom at Borussia Dortmund before jumping ship to Bayern Munich, where he cemented his position among the creams of the crop.

Following eight prolific years, he came to Barcelona last summer and has continued in the same vein.

Overall, the Poland international has bagged nearly 600 club goals and almost another 80 with the national team.

Benzema, meanwhile, established himself as one of the best emerging stars in Lyon before making the big move to Real Madrid, where he's since struck left, right and center.

The Frenchman has netted more than 400 times overall, coupled with another 37 with Les Blues before announcing his retirement from the national set-up last December.

Although the debate between who's better among them will rage on long after they've hung up their boots, there's no question that both Lewandowski and Benzema will have a special place in the annals of the sport.

Benzema and Lewandowski, the new Messi-Ronaldo rivalry for Golden Boot?

Although both players have been active for a long time and are now well into their 30s, this is the first time that Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski have played in the same league.

This has created a new rivalry between players for the domestic Golden Boot, with both currently the leading contenders for this season's Pichichi trophy in La Liga.

Their race is akin to that of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two GOATs who fought fiercely for individual glory against each other in the Spanish top division for almost a decade.

Now, with both plying their trade away from the Iberian peninsula, there's a new player battle to get excited about.

