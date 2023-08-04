“Still some more I think” – Pep Guardiola hints at more signings as he confirms Manchester City medical for 21-year-old star

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the club will make more signings before the summer transfer window closes. The Spanish boss also spoke about RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, who is set to move to the Etihad this summer.

The Cityzens have reportedly agreed to pay a €90 million fee to secure the Croatian defender's services from the Bundesliga side this summer. The 21-year-old centre-back is currently in Manchester to undergo medical tests after the two parties signed all the necessary documents.

On new signings: “I don’t know if we are finished in transfer market, still some more I think”, Pep says. Pep Guardiola confirms: “Joško Gvardiol is doing a medical test. Hopefully we can finish the deal in the next few days...”.On new signings: “I don’t know if we are finished in transfer market, still some more I think”, Pep says. pic.twitter.com/0ZY0Bqtvtt

Guardiola hopes the transfer will be completed soon before the transfer window shuts. The Spanish manager said (via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“Joško Gvardiol is doing a medical test. Hopefully, we can finish the deal in the next few days."

Regarding Manchester City's potential transfer activity for the remainder of the window, Guardiola added:

"I don’t know if we are finished in the transfer market, still some more I think.”

Gvardiol was in great form for RB Leipzig during the 2022-23 campaign and has developed into one of Europe's elite centre-backs. The Croatian international registered 30 Bundesliga appearances for the German outfit last term.

Manchester City have brought another Croatian into their ranks this summer as well. The Cityzens signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for £25 million. Gvardiol will be the club's second signing of the summer.

They have seen multiple departures from the Etihad this window, including Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez.

"The challenge is massive" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaks on new season ahead of Community Shield clash

Manchester City are set to lock horns with Arsenal in the FA Community Shield clash on Sunday (6 August). Ahead of the encounter, Guardiola was asked about the 2023-24 campaign in a press conference.

The Spanish boss said (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"The challenge is massive for us mentally and how we grow as a team football-wise to sustain that level. It’s almost impossible but the challenge is that. How hungry we still are, our desire. Over the next 11 months, we will have many low moments, it’s how we come back."

The Cityzens were engaged in a heated title race against the Gunners during the 2022-23 campaign, with both sides displaying exceptional form in the English top tier.

The north London outfit dominated the top spot in the standings for the majority of the campaign. However, a string of losses in April saw Manchester City surpass the Gunners to the top of the league.

Guardiola's side managed to defend their crown, marking his fifth title in six years at the club.